Snapdragon Pro Series Mobile Masters Brawl Stars 2023: Teams, prize pool, schedule, and more

The Snapdragon Pro Series Mobile Masters Brawl Stars, a grand event by ESL and Qualcomm, is scheduled to be played on May 13 and 14 this month. Eight teams hailing from four different regions will convene in Chiba, Japan, to fight for the elusive crown and a cash prize pool of $200K. To attend the contest, interested fans can purchase tickets from the Dreamhack official website.

There will be two phases: the Group Stage and the Playoffs in the Masters. Some of these participants already have experience in this scene. As the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 is scheduled in November, the teams will try to boost their synergy by winning this Snapdragon event.

Snapdragon Pro Series Masters Brawl Stars teams

The teams below have been divided into two groups to fight in the first leg.

Group A

Crazy Raccoon Marcos Gaming SK Gaming STMN Esports

Group B

Help Me Revenant Esports Totem Esports Tribe Gaming

Totem Esports demonstrated their teamwork and strategic gameplay during the Pro Series: EU-MENA Challenge. The three-man squad put up a one-sided show in the Grand Finals to defeat SK Gaming 3-0. Maru, Maury, and Joker extended their contract with the club in January 2023.

Although SK Gaming lost their Grand Final match in the EU-MENA Challenge, they had many outstanding games and showed their impressive skills in the tournament. They later added Yoshi and Jeton to their roster this year.

STMN Esports emerged victorious in the Brawl Stars Pro Series NA Challenge after a steady run in the Regular Season and the Playoffs. The unit's execution during the competition was noteworthy as they triumphed in most of their matches. Their players, Bobby, Cutesans, OG, and Zhar gained a lot of experience after playing in several major tournaments.

Tribe Gaming was the runner-up in the NA Challenge. Tyrant and Zoulan have been with the organization since November 2020, while Ezlivi joined them in February last year. The squad has won several Brawl Stars regional tournaments and will look to claim the Master Series.

Crazy Raccoon, who entered Brawl Stars by signing superstars Tensai, Moyagoku, and Sitetampo, won the APAC Challenge. The squad will be one of the top contenders for the Master's title.

Revenant clinched the India Challenge, while True Rippers, who were second, have been replaced by Marcos due to passport issues. Both teams will be looking to bring the Masters trophy to India.

