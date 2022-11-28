Zeta Division Zero crowned champion of Brawl Stars World Finals 2022

Zeta Division Zero became the champion of the 2022 Brawl Stars World Finals after showcasing exemplary skills in the mega event. The side defeated their counterpart Zeta Division One with a scoreline of 4-1 in the Grand Finals to take the coveted trophy. The Japanese squad was awarded $400K in prize money. Their star player Tensai was named the MVP in the finals.

The three-day event had a total prize pool of $1 million and concluded on November 27. It followed a single-elimination bracket format and a total of 16 teams from all over the world participated in the tournament.

Brawl Stars World Finals 2022 overview: Zeta Division Zero and Zeta Division One battle it out in the Grand Finals

The first phase, named Round of 16, was played over two days and concluded with eight of the 16 teams moving to the Quarterfinals. Zeta Division One from Japan beat Chasmac Gaming EU in the first match and qualified for the next phase where they faced Totem Esports (who defeated Vatra Gaming in their previous match). The Japanese side managed to secure a victory and qualified for the Semifinals. After another great performance in the Semifinals, they made it to the Grand Finals of the competition.

Brawl Stars World Finals 2022 results (Image via Supercell)

Zeta Division Zero, on the other hand, also began their campaign on a good note and outplayed Chasmac Gaming EU in the Round of 16. They faced Tribe Gaming EU in the Quarterfinals and knocked them out of the event with a 3-1 scoreline. In the Semifinals, the squad battled against Tribe Gaming, who defeated SK Gaming in the Quarterfinals. With another exceptional execution, Zeta Division Zero advanced to the Grand Finals.

Both the Japanese squads met in the Grand Finals after winning all their previous matches in the competition. The first round of the finals was won by Zeta Division Zero, while the second round was clinched by Zeta Division One.

Zeta Division Zero then won three consecutive rounds and claimed the trophy. Their superstar Tensai played a vital role in helping his team clinch the title.

Prize pool distribution for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2022

Zeta Division Zero - $400K Zeta Division One - $200K STMN Esports - $80K Tribe Gaming - $80K Totem Esports - $30K Team Queso - $30K Tribe Gaming EU - $30K SK Gaming - $30K Chasmac Gaming EU - $15K Vatra Gaming - $15K AC Milan Qlash - $15K Stalwart Esports - $15K Zest LATAM - $15K Chasmac Gaming BR - $15K Natus Vincere - $15K Reconic Esports - $15K

Natus Vincere, the runner-up of the 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals, could not perform well and was eliminated by Tribe Gaming in the first phase. Stalwart Esports, who entered the scene in August 2022, failed to hold their own and was knocked out by Team Queso.

