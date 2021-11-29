Zeta Division crowned champion of Brawl Stars World Finals 2021

The third edition of Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 concluded November 28 with Japanese team Zeta Division defeating Natus Vincere (NAVI) in the finals to win the title and $400k in prize money.

The event was played online and offline, with some teams traveling to Bucharest, Romania, while some were playing from their home country. Supercell created different servers for teams that could not travel to ensure fair play.

In the round of 16, Zeta Division defeated Latam team Aphelion Esports 3-0 in straight sets. In the quarterfinals, they were pitted against the Spanish team AC Milan Qlash, who had progressed by defeating the Chinese giant Nova Esports.

The first round of the best-of-5 set was won by AC Milan, however, Zeta Division came back strong by winning three consecutive matches and advancing to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, they defeated another European challenger Totem Esports by a 3-1 scoreline. Zeta totally dominated the tie showing why they were the best team in East Asia.

Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 Bracket (Image via Supercell)

The Grand Final was played in best-of-seven rounds between Zeta Division and CIS team NAVI, who came to the finals by beating LATAM champion INTZ.

NAVI won the first round of the finals with a score of 2-1. The next four rounds, however, were won by Zeta Division to win the championship. Zeta Sitetampo was awarded the MVP for the finals.

Zeta Division vs NAVI final standing: 4-1

Shooting Star: 1-2

Gem Fort: 2-1

Backyard Bowl: 2-1

Ring of Fire: 2-1

Pitstop: 2-0

Prizepool distribution of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021

Originally, the prizepool of the tournament was $500k, but it was later increased to $1 million with crowdfunding contributions from the community.

1) Winner: $400k - Zeta Division

2) 1st Runners-Up: $200k - Natus Vincere

3) Semifinalists: $80k - Totem Esports and INTZ

4) Quarter-finalists: $40k - AC Milan Qlash, STMN Esports, Tribe Gaming, and Queen Nai.

Edited by R. Elahi