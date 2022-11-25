Brawl Stars World Finals 2022: Teams, schedule, bracket, prize pool, as well as when and where to watch 

The Brawl Stars 2022 World Finals is all set to kick off on November 25, featuring 16 teams fighting each other in a three-day LAN event at Disneyland Paris. This is the fourth edition of the mega tournament and has a total prize pool of $1 million, 50% of which was increased by crowdfunding.

Several popular organizations, like Natus Vincere, Tribe Gaming, Zeta Division, SK Gaming, etc., have made it to the event after displaying outstanding performances in their monthly regional finals.

Brawl Stars 2022 World Finals participants

Reply Totem (EMEA) Tribe Gaming (EMEA) SK Gaming (EMEA) Team Queso (EMEA) Natus Vincere (EMEA) Chasmac Gaming EU (EMEA) Zeta Division One (East Asia) Zeta Division Zero (East Asia) Tribe Gaming NA (NA and LATAM-N) Vatra Gaming (NA and LATAM-N) STMN Esports (NA and LATAM-N) Reconic Esports TOC (Mainland China) AC Milan Qlash (LATAM-S) Chasmac Gaming BR (LATAM-S) Zest (LATAM-S) Stalwart Esports (SESA and ANZ)

Initially, Nova Esports from Mainland China had qualified for the World Finals, but due to visa issues, the team won't be competing in the event. Reconic Esports TOC from the same region replaced them as the team was in second place in the Brawl Stars Mainland China Finals.

World Finals bracket and schedule

The event will have a single-elimination bracket starting with Round 16 and followed by Quarterfinals. The World Final's first match will be played between Zeta Division One and Chasmac Gaming EU at 09:30 pm IST. Stalwart Esports, who entered the scene in August 2022, will face Team Queso in the first phase.

Brawl Stars World Finals 2022 Bracket (Image via Supercell)

Where to watch Brawl Stars World Finals 2022

The event will be livestreamed on Brawl Stars Esports' YouTube and Twitch channels. Its first phase, the Round of 16, will run for two days, starting at 09:30 pm IST or 05:00 pm CET on November 25 and November 26.

The remaining three phases will be held on November 27, which will kick off at 06:30 pm IST or 02:00 pm CET.

Defending champion Zeta Division from Japan have split their roster into two teams and both have managed to reserve their seats in the event. Natus Vincere, the runners-up in the last edition, will also be competing in the World Finals. They are going to play against Tribe Gaming NA in the first phase.

Each round will be crucial for all 16 participants, as the event will not feature a double-bracket format. All tickets for the LAN World Finals were sold out within six hours of being available, which shows how excited fans are.

