Brawl Stars World Finals 2022: Qualified teams, format, schedule, venue, and more 

The fourth edition of Brawl Stars World Finals will start on November 25 to 27 in Disneyland Paris. After a long wait of two years, the publisher is finally allowing fans to watch the exciting contest at a venue.

Following the conclusion of all regional tournaments, the top 16 teams worldwide will meet in the global competition to fight for the number one spot and an enormous prize pool.

The publisher Supercell has allocated a total prize pool of $500K for the event, but it can be increased to $1 million through crowdfunding. You can contribute up to $1 million to the prize pool by purchasing World Finals-themed skins in the Brawl Stars shop from November 4 to November 6.

Brawl Stars Esports @Brawl_esports



All within 6 hours. This community is awesome! 🤯



Can't wait to see you all next month #BSWF22 tickets are now sold out!

Brawl Stars World Finals 2022 format and teams

Day 1 and Day 2 will feature a Round of 16, while the third and final day on November 27 will see the Quaterfinals, Semifinals, and Grand Finals. Except for the best-of-seven Grand Final, all matches will be best-of-five. The event will follow a single-elimination format.

Brawl Stars World Finals 2022 participants (Image via Supercell)

Qualified teams

Reply Totem (EMEA) Tribe Gaming (EMEA) SK Gaming (EMEA) Team Queso (EMEA) Natus Vincere (EMEA) Chasmac Gaming EU (EMEA) Zeta Division One (East Asia) Zeta Division Zero (East Asia) Tribe Gaming NA (NA and LATAM N) Vatra Gaming (NA and LATAM N) STMN Esports (NA and LATAM N) Nova Esports (Mainland China) AC Milan Qlash (LATAM S) Chasmac Gaming BR (LATAM S) Zest (LATAM S) Stalwart Esports (SESA and ANZ)

Defending world champion Zeta Division on February 3, 2022, announced that the organization would have two lineups in Brawl Stars esports. Interestingly, their teams, Zeta Division Zero and Zeta Division One, have qualified for the World Finals.

The runner-up of the 2021 World Finals, Natus Vincere (NAVI) is also participating in the competition this year.

Indian organization Stalwart Esports entered Brawl Stars esports by signing Free Win Agents. Nicholas "CoupDeAce" Wilson, who was a part of the 2020 World Finals winner PSG Esports, plays for the team. The squad has displayed extraordinary performances in their regional tournaments.

The European division of Nova Esports was the winner of the 2019 World Finals. This year, their Chinese side has earned a seat in the mega competition. The organization has made its name in the competitive scene by winning multiple trophies in several esports titles.

