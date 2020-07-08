Snax Gaming: PMWL 2020 expectations, favourite teammate, de jiggle trick and more

Team IND's star sniper cum assaulter Snax speaks to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

He discusses his team's preparations for the PMWL 2020, his famous catchphrases and much more.

Raj "Snax" Varma

Raj "Snax" Varma is an Indian Mobile PUBG player currently playing for Team IND. He is a sniper cum assaulter for the team, and is also a popular content creator known for his assaulting tips & tricks videos. Snax is also present on social media platforms — YouTube and Instagram — by the name Snax Gaming.

The 20-year-old is an inspiration to many underdogs who want to enter the competitive gaming scenario. In an exclusive chat, Snax tells Sportskeeda about his PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) expectations, favorite teammate, use of terms like de jiggle de Jiggle and much more.

Snax speaks about PMWL 2020 and much more

Q: Other than gaming, how were you in your studies and which field had you opted for?

A: I was a little bit serious till Class 10, but I enjoyed a lot in my college life. I used to support my dad in his business, but soon, gaming entered my life, as I was doing well. I have kept my studies going alongside gaming, via distance learning.

Q: Was there support from your family when you initially started gaming?

A: Initially when I started gaming, I used to get scolded a lot by mom for playing for several hours, although my dad never used to scold me. When I proved myself by winning $10000 from my first tournament, my family realised my potential, and the earnings involved in gaming. I started performing well and then the support grew stronger and now, I have full support from my family.

Q: Who is your favorite teammate and why?

A: My favorite teammate is Slayer. When I was new to the team, I didn't have a lot of game sense, just a few skills. I developed this aspect by constantly observing Slayer, and learned a lot through his skillset, which is to just attack enemies. I also try to adapt to a lot of things, as used by him.

Q: The games you played before you got into PUBG Mobile?

A: I played Critical OPS for around three years. Before that, I used to play CS: GO, CS 1.6, GTA and many other PC games.

Q: What was the turning point of your career?

A: The turning point of my career would be during my first PUBG Mobile Club Open, where there used to be practice scrims. In one of these games, I was the only one standing from my team in the compounds in Sanhok, and I was in a 1v4 situation for the Chicken Dinner. Fortunately, I was able to kill them all without even taking damage. Thereon, people got to know about someone in the community with the name Snax.

Q: How do you come up with such catchy phrases in your tips & tricks videos, like ‘Damage do andar aao’ and ‘De Jiggle de jiggle’?

A: I never make a script for my tips and tricks videos, I just let it out naturally. As I am a Hyderabadi, such dialogues come out with the flow, and that's how terms like damage do andar aao, de jiggle de jiggle, poison spray, zehar burst & a lot more were born.

Q: How has your journey been, from Learn from Past to being a part of Team IND?

A: I had my starting phase at Learn from Past, and gained a lot of experience and knowledge there. But for a better opportunity, I joined Team IND, as it was a very well-organised team, with several achievements at the international level. This was the best decision for me, as I got to learn a lot of things, and it turned me from a noob to a decent PUBG Mobile pro.

Q: What is the best thing about Team IND’s bootcamp?

A: The best thing about Team IND's bootcamp is that whenever there is a fight amongst us after some bad performances, we stick to that conversation for around five minutes and then get back to normal. We try to fix all the issues and share things, and keep the environment cool.

Q: What's the best tip that you would like to share with an underdog who wants to enter competitive gaming?

A: A suggestion that I would like to give to underdogs is that you guys have nothing to lose. You have to prove yourself through various tournaments and evolve. People like me already represent an organisation, and our fans have expectations from us. If we are not able to perform to expectations, it will be a loss for us. But underdogs have nothing to lose.

Q: What are your expectations from the PMWL?

A: The team's grind is on, and with the addition of 420op and Aladin to the lineup, we are going to change our game style for the world league. We used to go for placement points earlier, but this time, we will be going aggressively for kills. I think we are prepared and we all will give our best.

Q: Who is the person in the community whom you can rely on blindly?

A: I can blindly rely on Ghatak in the community; I can speak to him regarding anything. He also gave me a lot of suggestions when I was searching for a competitive lineup. He helped a lot in finding one, and I can say with surety that I trust him blindly.

Q: Who is your inspiration in PUBG Mobile?

A: I learned gyro by observing Coffin, but considering the competitive scenario, Paraboy gives me a different vibe and motivates me to be like him. He is always one of the top fraggers in every tournament, and has a strong command of the DP28 ane MI64A weapons. Seeing his gameplay gives me a lot of inspiration.

Q: What pushes you and your team to grind for several hours a day?

A: We never involve ourselves in things like controversies, and we believe only in grinding, which our fans love the most. They (fans) are very supportive of us, and motivate us during bad phases. They have a lot of expectations from us, and that is a big motivation for us to never stop grinding. We give a lot of time to PUBG Mobile, around 8 to 10 hours, to ensure we reach the expectations of fans.

Q: What are your plans as a competitive gamer and a content creator?

A: As a competitive gamer, the dream is to represent the tricolor and lift a trophy at the international stage.

As a content creator, I aim to keep my content informative and entertaining for viewers. I am also planning to start livestreams soon, and entertain audiences as much as possible, without boring them.