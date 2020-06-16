XO PUBGM Cup: Schedule, prize pool and more

Let's take a look at all the details of the XO PUBG Mobile tournament.

The tournament boasts a prize pool of 50,000 INR up for grabs.

XO CUP

Esports Xo have officially announced their gaming tournament XO Cup, supported by PUBG Mobile. The XO Cup is being magnificently managed by TGW Gaming. The tournament will be a great opportunity for newer teams to make their scene into the PUBGM competitive scenario. These teams will get to showcase their gameplay against top teams of the country.

The tournament's registrations will begin from 17th June 2020 and the registration link will be made available on Xsports Xo's social media handles.

Here are the complete details of the tournament, including the schedule, format, prize pool distribution and more.

Tournament Format

#Round 1

Teams - 4000 teams will be selected by registrations on first cum first serve basis.

Groups - They will be further divided into 200 groups (20 in each group).

Qualification: Top 4 teams from each group will advance to Round 2.

#Round 2

Teams - 800 teams qualified from Round 1

Groups - They will be further divided into 40 groups (20 in each group).

Qualification: Top 4 teams from each group will advance to Round 3

#Round 3

Teams - 160 teams qualified from Round 2

Groups - They will be further divided into 8 groups (20 in each group).

Qualification: Top 4 teams from each group will advance to Round 4

#Round 4

Teams - 32 teams qualified from Round 3

Groups - They will be further divided into 2 groups (16 in each group).

Matches- Best of two matches will be selected

Qualification: Top 5 teams from each group will advance to Semifinals

#SemiFinals

Teams - A total of 20 teams will play this round (10 qualified teams from round 4 + 10 Invited teams).

Matches- 8 games will be played over two days.

Qualification: Top 5 teams will qualify for Finals.

#Finals

Teams - 20 Teams ( 15 Invited Teams + 5 teams from semifinals) will be playing the XO Cup Finals.

Matches - 16 games will be played over four days.

Schedule

Preliminary Rounds - 19th June to 3rd July

Semifinals - 4th and 5th July

Finals - 7th to 10th July

Prizepool Distribution

Prizepool - 50,000 INR

#1 - 25,000 INR

#2 - 2000 INR

#3- 8000 INR

Most Valuable Player (MVP) - 5000 INR

For more Information, you can visit Esports Xo and TGW Gaming.