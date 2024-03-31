Sodapoppin laughs at Asmongold's reaction to his team being nowhere near the World of Warcraft Plunderstorm Tournament leaderboard

Twitch streamer Thomas "Sodapoppin" was left amused after seeing Asmongold's performance in the middle of the recently held World of Warcraft Plunderstorm tournament. Sodapoppin was going through the streams of the various creators participating in the event before he decided to tune into the broadcast of Zack "Asmongold", who is known for historically being a massive WoW streamer.

Thomas could not help but laugh as the leaderboard showed up on Asmongold's stream as soon as he tuned in, with Asmon's team not even visible on the list. Zack, who had teamed up with fellow streamer ZeplaHQ, seemed visibly disappointed at his placement within the rankings.

Talking to Zack in the stream, ZeplaHQ could be heard stating:

"I'm not going to be a doomer, okay? We have a chance to bring this back. Okay? You sound- You don't sound like you believe me."

To this Zack replied, expressing his anxiety:

"So... I'm- I'm concerned. I don't even see us on the list, we're not even on the list."

KennyStream and LapiTV win Plunderstorm Creator Royale tournament with Asmongold's team in last 5

World of Warcraft's Plunderstorm Creator Royale was an official tournament held on March 30, 2024, with over 60 creators going against each other. The prizes for the tournament ranged from $2,000 for securing 8th place to $25,000 for placing 1st. The winner, however, would take home a prize of $50,000. However, the winner of the tournament was not decided based on placement alone.

The tournament's unique format took into consideration not only the total points that each team acquired but also the match wins. The event had a variable number of matches based on certain prerequisites. If a team was in the top three by match six and subsequently won the match, they would win the tournament. If not, the tournament would continue to match seven, where if a team was in the top ten and won, they would win the tournament.

If no winner was deduced so far, the winner of the eighth match would win the tournament. KennyStream and LapiTV took advantage of this system and won match seven while ranking 8th in the leaderboard, subsequently winning the tournament.

On the other hand, Asmongold and Zepla ranked 27th on the leaderboard by the end, diminishing any hope of being able to win the Plunderstorm Creator Royale. They scored two eliminations and suffered twenty deaths during the tournament.

Despite gaining popularity for his WoW gameplay, Asmongold also provides commentary on several topics that are trending online. As such, he expressed his disagreements with the recent policy changes made by Twitch, stating that "no logic" was involved in it.