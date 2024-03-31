"No logic involved" - Asmongold goes off at Twitch after multiple streamers got banned and unbanned amid new Sexual Content Policy

Internet star Zack "Asmongold" has commented on the recent Twitch controversy following the implementation of the Sexual Content Policy. For those unaware, on March 27, 2024, the Amazon-owned platform announced a new set of guidelines that would be implemented to address inappropriate content. This was intended to prohibit content focusing on "intimate body parts."

The guidelines went into effect on March 29, 2024, resulting in several well-known female Twitch streamers getting banned. However, many content creators' channels were reinstated later in the day.

In a video titled Twitch Has No Idea What They're Doing, Asmongold commented on the "usual suspects" who were banned from Twitch. He said:

"What happened is that - I saw on Twitter there were all of the... usual suspects. All of the usual suspects that have been suspended on Twitch. Amouranth, Morgpie, AsianBunny, and everybody else. And so, these girls have all been suspended pending this new rule because the new rule just went into effect today. Or yesterday or something like that. It was either today or yesterday."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder continued:

"Now these girls are getting suspended even though they don't actually have the camera directly on their a*s anymore. And, some of them - this is what's even more interesting - is some of them have already gotten unbanned. So, is it against the rules? Is it not against the rules? Nobody knows!"

Asmongold then called out Twitch, claiming that the livestreaming platform's decision lacked "logic":

"And you know what? I don't even think Twitch knows either! I think that all of Twitch's Terms of Service is completely reactionary. There's no principle to any of it. There's absolutely no logic involved at all."

Asmongold says Twitch is "protecting" advertisers through changes in its Terms of Service

Asmongold continued the conversation, claiming that Twitch was updating its guidelines and Terms of Service to "protect" advertisers. He elaborated:

"The only reason why they have their Terms of Service is not to protect the users on the platform, it's not to protect the streamers either, it's only to protect the advertisers. And so, guess what? Whenever an advertiser complains about something like this, then Twitch feels the need to immediately change what they're going to do."

At the end of the video, Asmongold argued that any new rule implemented by the platform would be easily circumvented. He added:

"I hope Twitch knows that any rule that they make will just simply be circumvented until they realize that they have to address the problem. How can you solve a problem if you don't even know what it is? Or you refuse to acknowledge what it is."

Asmongold is a renowned Just Chatting and gaming content creator on Twitch, who co-founded OTK in 2020. He exclusively broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, which currently has over 1.7 million followers.