“Someone close to her exposed it” - Adin Ross and Trainwreckstv claim Pokimane allegedly uses $20K OBS filter

Kick streamers Adin Ross and Tyler "Trainwreckstv," both of whom have had past conflicts with popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane," recently claimed that she uses a pricey OBS filter. To provide some context, OBS, or Open Broadcaster Software, is a software tool that allows users to adjust or improve the audio and video output of a source within OBS Studio.

During a Discord conversation with fellow content creators, Adin claimed that he received information from someone close to Imane, suggesting that she utilizes a $20,000 OBS filter. He asserted:

"“Someone close to her exposed it to me.”

"Skin color changing filter" - Trainwreckstv claims that Pokimane and other female creators may change how they appear on stream

OBS Studio is widely employed software, particularly among streamers, as it allows them to fine-tune various aspects of their video signal, including brightness, contrast, and saturation. Additionally, users can apply video filters to introduce effects like blurring, sharpening, and color correction.

Both Adin Ross and Trainwreckstv are relentless in their belief that Pokimane, a former member of OfflineTV, has been utilizing OBS filters that could potentially alter her on-screen appearance during streams. Adin, for instance, said:

"On my life, also, Pokimane has one too, on god! Someone close to her exposed it to me. Like, she has a crazy one. Like, $20K filter. I swear to god!"

Trainwreckstv chimed in, stating that he believes that not only Imane but pretty much every female streamer out there uses OBS filters to alter their appearance on their streams. He said:

"Brother, I believe you because I would say, I mean, I don't even think it's a hot take. I would say 99.9% of female creators have an insane filter on. Like, we're talking about a skin colour-changing filter. Like, everything changes."

How did the community react to the clip?

The clip was promptly shared on the well-known r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting a handful of comments. Here are a few notable reactions made on the thread:

Adin Ross and Trainwreckstv's theory hasn't surprised fans. In fact, Pokimane previously acknowledged her use of face-smoothing filters. For instance, in May 2022, during a stream with fellow streamer Felix "xQc," she openly mentioned using a face filter.