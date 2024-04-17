"Sometimes the little fish eats the big fish.": Dotadle #124 answers (Wednesday, April 17, 2024)

All Dotadle #124 answers are easy to solve, especially if you are a Dota 2 veteran. The Classic riddle may require a few tries while the rest can be one-shotted without much trouble. These questions refresh every day and you can maintain a consecutive win streak.

Quote clue for the #124 Classic section:

"Sometimes the little fish eats the big fish."

Here are the descriptive clues for the same section:

Gender - Male

Male Species - Meranth

Meranth Position - Carry

Carry Attribute - Agility

Agility Range Type - Melee

Melee Complexity - Medium

Medium Release Year - 2009 (2012 in Dota 2)

Slark, Leshrac, and other Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #124

#124 Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Answers for #124 are as follows:

Classic - Slark

Slark Quote - Leshrac

Leshrac Ability - Ursa

Ursa Loading Screen - Wraith King

Slark can eventually be pinned down, given you have uncovered the attribute, complexity, gender, and range type clues. Before resorting to the quote and loading screen clues, the former Dark Reef prisoner will be among your choices as he is among a few agility heroes of medium complexity.

The quote riddle of the day, "I crack the bones of earth!", might lead players to Leshrac, who occasionally utters this line after killing an enemy hero with Split Earth. He may also say phrases like "Soiled!" or "Split asunder!", and more during a Split Earth kill.

Overpower is a spell that gives Ursa an attack speed bonus for a certain number of attacks. It boasts an easily recognizable ability that even newcomers will encounter in their early games.

Wraith King's Dota 2 armory boasts various bundles, each with unique bracers, armor, swords, and more. Most sets are of a green theme. Thus, upon seeing the bracer in the Loading Screen image clue, players are likely to identify the hero as Skeleton King.

Former Dotadle answers

Listed below are the previous Dotadle answers:

#123 - Zeus, Phantom Assassin, Weaver, and Dark Willow

Zeus, Phantom Assassin, Weaver, and Dark Willow #122 - Dark Willow, Alchemist, Pugna, and Razor

Dark Willow, Alchemist, Pugna, and Razor #121 - Phantom Assassin, Lion, Lone Druid, and Clockwerk

Phantom Assassin, Lion, Lone Druid, and Clockwerk #118 - Morphling, Skywrath Mage, Nature's Prophet, and Lion

Morphling, Skywrath Mage, Nature's Prophet, and Lion #117 - Pudge, Meepo, Slark, and Broodmother

Pudge, Meepo, Slark, and Broodmother #116 - Riki, Oracle, Queen of Pain, and Kunkka

- Riki, Oracle, Queen of Pain, and Kunkka #115 - Pugna, Storm Spirit, Morphling, and Night Stalker

Pugna, Storm Spirit, Morphling, and Night Stalker #114 - Outworld Destroyer, Batrider, Spirit Breaker, and Puck

Outworld Destroyer, Batrider, Spirit Breaker, and Puck #106 - Winter Wyvern, Zeus, Mars, and Lich

Winter Wyvern, Zeus, Mars, and Lich #105 - Death Prophet, Lina, Omniknight, and Underlord

Dotadle #125 will be issued on April 18, 2024 (UTC +2 am and GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers for future iterations.

