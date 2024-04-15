"Thunderstruck!": Dotadle #123 answers (Tuesday, April 16, 2024) 

Even casual lore enthusiasts can solve the latest Dotadle #123 iteration. The Classic section might require a few attempts, but the rest present little to no challenge. Moreover, if you're new to the Dota 2 quiz series, this edition is the perfect starting point to begin a streak of wins.

Here is the quote clue for Dotadle #123 Classic:

"Thunderstuck!"

Here are the descriptive clues for the same section:

Gender - Male

Species - God

Position - Midlane and Support

Attribute - Intelligence

Range Type - Ranged

Complexity - Easy

Release Year - 2004

Zeus, Phantom Assassin, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #123

Loading Screen of #123 (Image via Valve)

Here are all the answers for #120:

Classic - Zeus

Quote - Phantom Assassin

Ability - Weaver

Loading Screen - Dark Willow

Players should be able to guess Zeus after taking into account the attribute, complexity, position, and species clues. This is because the king of the Greek pantheon is among the few male Intelligence heroes in Dota 2.

"Where falls my shadow, fells my blade." is April 16's quote riddle. Any player will likely guess Phantom Assassin for its answer, as the hero is known for her blade and stealth-related voice lines, such as "I sting from the shadows," "Have some blade," and more.

Weaver's Germinate Attack boasts the hero's bugs on its ability icon. You can one-shot this puzzle even if the Challenger's mode is enabled.

Dark Willow's unique skin texture is very recognizable. The Loading Screen image clue, featuring just a small portion of her arm, will be easy to recognize by both newcomers and veterans who are familiar with Dark Willow.

Former Dotadle answers

Listed below are the previous Dotadle answers:

Dotadle #124 will be issued on April 17, 2024 (UTC +2 am and GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers for future editions.

