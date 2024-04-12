"There will be pain, there will be screaming": Dotadle #119 answers (Friday, April 12, 2024)

Dotadle #119 features puzzles that any player should be able to solve within a couple of tries. The Classic riddle, unlike its predecessors, is not difficult, as the featured hero belongs to the intelligence category in Dota 2. The rest of the questions are also easy to answer.

Here is the Quote clue for the Classic question:

"There will be pain, there will be screaming."

Here are the descriptive clues for the same section:

Gender - Female

Species - Demon

Position - Midlane

Attribute - Intelligence

Range Type - Ranged

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2004

Queen of Pain, Shadow Demon, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #119

Loading Screen of #119 (Image via Valve)

Here are all the answers for #119:

Classic - Queen of Pain

Quote - Shadow Demon

Ability - Death Prophet

Loading Screen - Enigma

Once you decipher the attribute, gender, position, and complexity clues, you'll eventually stumble across Queen of Pain before using the quote clue.

"This time it is the demon who will do the summoning!" is the Quote riddle of the day. The answer is in the question itself, as Shadow Demon is infamous for being summoned by wizards.

Death Prophet's Crypt Swarm is an easy Dota 2 spell to recognize. Players would have seen this hero's ability icon at least once in their pub matches.

Collectors and traders can one-shot this answer as they will instantly identify Enigma's bracer from the Abyssal Vortex bundle.

Former Dotadle answers

Listed below are the previous Dotadle answers:

#118 - Morphling, Skywrath Mage, Nature's Prophet, and Lion

and #117 - Pudge, Meepo, Slark, and Broodmother

and #116 - Riki, Oracle, Queen of Pain , and Kunkka

- , and #115 - Pugna, Storm Spirit, Morphling, and Night Stalker

and #114 - Outworld Destroyer, Batrider, Spirit Breaker, and Puck

and #106 - Winter Wyvern, Zeus, Mars, and Lich

and # 105 - Death Prophet, Lina, Omniknight, and Underlord

- and #104 - Elder Titan, Viper, Dark Willow, and Lina

- and #103 - Magnus, Troll Warlord, Earth Spirit , and Undying

- , and #102 - Treant Protector , Monkey King , Jakiro , and Shadow Shaman

- , , , and #101 - Invoker, Spectre, Alchemist, and Visage

Dotadle #120 will be issued on April 12, 2024 (UTC +2 am and GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers for future iterations.