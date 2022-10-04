Soul Hackers 2 November 2022 update: New demons, Dash ability, and more

Soul Hackers 2 may not have exploded in popularity like Atlus might have hoped, but that is not stopping the game from receiving new content. A new patch has been announced to arrive in the future, bringing many minor but functional changes to the latest entry in the popular Megami Tensei series. No concrete date has been provided, but it can be expected to drop in early November 2022.

Soul Hackers 2 continues to see new refinements for a streamlined user experience

This new update brings the following tweaks to the table:

1) Exploration: Dash function

A “Dash” function has been added to Ringo’s movement.

The user can toggle between “Normal” and “Dash” at will.

While in Dash Mode, Ringo’s walking and slashing speeds will increase.

Due to the addition of the dash function, the effect of the Summoner Skill “Assassin’s Steps” has been changed to: “For a given distance, enemies will ignore Ringo.”

2) Combat: Fast Battle Mode

A “Speed Up” mode has been added to battles. Players may freely toggle between normal and high-speed combat.

3) Adjustments

Adjusted how long loading-screen tips are shown.

Changed the flow of on-screen prompts during soul level increase to reduce the risk of incorrect input from accidental button presses.

Added the ability to teleport directly to shops from the City Map.

Adjusted enemy spawn rate in dungeons.

Adjusted skill inheritance rates during demon fusion.

Other minor changes.

4) New demons

Added four new demons: Pixie (Soul Hackers Ver.), Neko Shogun, Aitvaras, and Isis.

Overall, these are neat additions that improve the overall experience for newcomers and longtime fans. The movement speed increase ensures dungeon exploration isn't as much of a slog as Ringo can run faster - twice as quickly as before. The same principle is applied to combat, with the Speed Up function allowing players to fast-forward through enemy encounters, thus reducing grind.

Improvements to pacing are also felt in the user experience. Players can now travel to shops from anywhere on the map, and enemy encounter rates have also been better balanced. It is a win-win situation for gamers with these gripes with the game so far.

Soul Hackers 2 was first released on August 25, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

