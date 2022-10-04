How to get free Doritos and Rockstar Energy goodies for Xbox games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more

Video game partnerships with staple brands are not uncommon these days. Xbox is the latest to introduce such a promotion. Partnering with the tortilla brand Doritos as well as Rockstar Energy Drink, the green team will allow fans to avail in-game goodies upon purchase of their respective food and drink products.

This promotion will air from October 3, 2022 to December 30, 2022. Here's all you need to know.

What freebies are included in the ongoing Doritos/Rockstar Energy x Xbox event?

With the purchase of specific branded Doritos packets and Rockstar Energy cans, players will gain:

1 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (only for new subscribers to the service)

In-game cosmetics and DLC for select games

The following games have been selected to feature unique Doritos and Rockstar Energy-themed content. Here's how it pans out in each region:

1) Doritos US in-game content:

Fallout 76 - Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

- Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint Forza Horizon 5 - Tankito Doritos Outfit

- Tankito Doritos Outfit Halo Infinite - Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

- Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost PUBG: Battlegrounds - Dinoland Mascot

- Dinoland Mascot The Elder Scrolls Online - Karthwolf Charger Mount

- Karthwolf Charger Mount Madden NFL 23 - Doritos Ultimate Team Pack (exclusive to Doritos)

2) Rockstar Energy US in-game content:

Fallout 76 - Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

- Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint Forza Horizon 5 - Tankito Doritos Outfit

- Tankito Doritos Outfit Halo Infinite - Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

- Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost PUBG: Battlegrounds - Dinoland Mascot

- Dinoland Mascot The Elder Scrolls Online - Karthwolf Charger Mount

3) Doritos International in-game content:

Fallout 76 - Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

- Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint Forza Horizon 5 - Tankito Doritos Outfit

- Tankito Doritos Outfit Halo Infinite - Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

- Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost PUBG: Battlegrounds - Dinoland Mascot Suit

- Dinoland Mascot Suit The Elder Scrolls Online - Karthwolf Charger Mount

Besides the Game Pass subscription and in-game content, players also stand a chance to win exciting rewards like a custom PC, Xbox Series S console, various accessories, gift cards and more.

Where to redeem and which regions can participate?

On each can, there'll be a code meant to be redeemed on the event's site for bonuses. Be sure to register first.

In the US, these variants will feature the new promotion:

Rockstar Energy Drink flavors: Original, Sugar Free, Pure Zero Punched and Pure Zero Silver Ice

Doritos flavors: Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Spicy Sweet Chili, Spicy Nacho, 3D Crunch Nacho Cheese and 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch.

For international markets, these locations will sell special edition Rockstar Energy cans:

Belgium

Czech Republic

France

Ireland

Poland

Slovakia

United Kingdom.

These are the international regions where the special edition Doritos can be bought. Note that Australian players will arrive a month late to the party as they can only participate from November 4, 2022:

Australia

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Furthermore, Xbox players from the following regions won't see specially marked Rockstar Energy cans in stores. However, they can still enter the event:

Canada

Denmark

Germany

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain

As mentioned above, the promotion will be there from October 3-December 30, 2022.

