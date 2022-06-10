Soul Hackers 2 PC system requirements revealed by SEGA

Atlus' upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 will arrive on PCs and consoles later in the year. It is the first time that a major entry in the iconic Megami Tensei franchise will get a worldwide release on the PC platform. It has usually been exclusive to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles so far.
Any PC entries that did get released were Japan exclusive. Now, fans can look forward to engaging with the rich mythical lore and tactical gameplay on their rigs as well. Publisher SEGA has finally revealed the system requirements via the game's official Steam page.
Soul Hackers 2 system requiremnets are quite modest
Here are the specifications needed to run Soul Hackers 2.
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 (1 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 22 GB available space
This setup will allow running the game at a resolution of 1080p and a frame rate of 30 FPS at 80% render scale. This means that the game will run at a sub-HD resolution.
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (2 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 30 GB available space
This setup will allow running the game at a resolution of 1080p and a frame rate of 60 FPS at 100% render scale. Essentially, a full 1080p native resolution.
Soul Hackers 2 brings the series strategic action and unique narrative to PC
All in all, Soul Hackers 2's system requirements are fairly low for a 2022 game. Most modern rigs should get by 1080p 60 FPS without issues. This, of course, is assuming the game is well-optimized. It also remains to be seen how in-depth the graphics settings are.
Looking at the unveiled specs, it would not be farfetched to suggest the setup would lean towards the barebones side of things. It also begs the question if the game will support higher resolutions than 1080p and frame rates of over 60 FPS.
The former might be more likely, but if the latter turns out to have a 60 FPS cap, fans may be upset. It is true that frame rates above 60 FPS are not necessary for a turn-based game, especially one that does not push any technical boundaries. However, the option for that is always appreciated.
In addition to PC, Soul Hackers 2 will also be arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Fans can get their hands on it on August 26, 2022.