Soul Hackers 2 PC system requirements revealed by SEGA

Atlus' upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 will arrive on PCs and consoles later in the year. It is the first time that a major entry in the iconic Megami Tensei franchise will get a worldwide release on the PC platform. It has usually been exclusive to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles so far.

Any PC entries that did get released were Japan exclusive. Now, fans can look forward to engaging with the rich mythical lore and tactical gameplay on their rigs as well. Publisher SEGA has finally revealed the system requirements via the game's official Steam page.

Soul Hackers 2 system requiremnets are quite modest

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West Humanity’s fate is in her hands.



Soul Hackers 2 is now available for physical and digital pre-order! Humanity’s fate is in her hands. Soul Hackers 2 is now available for physical and digital pre-order! https://t.co/3aNu104KFH

Here are the specifications needed to run Soul Hackers 2.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 (1 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1 GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 (1 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon HD 5770 (1 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 22 GB available space

This setup will allow running the game at a resolution of 1080p and a frame rate of 30 FPS at 80% render scale. This means that the game will run at a sub-HD resolution.

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (2 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (2 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 30 GB available space

This setup will allow running the game at a resolution of 1080p and a frame rate of 60 FPS at 100% render scale. Essentially, a full 1080p native resolution.

Soul Hackers 2 brings the series strategic action and unique narrative to PC

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!



Soul Hackers 2 releases August 26, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!Soul Hackers 2 releases August 26, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! https://t.co/21574tpTTu

All in all, Soul Hackers 2's system requirements are fairly low for a 2022 game. Most modern rigs should get by 1080p 60 FPS without issues. This, of course, is assuming the game is well-optimized. It also remains to be seen how in-depth the graphics settings are.

Looking at the unveiled specs, it would not be farfetched to suggest the setup would lean towards the barebones side of things. It also begs the question if the game will support higher resolutions than 1080p and frame rates of over 60 FPS.

The former might be more likely, but if the latter turns out to have a 60 FPS cap, fans may be upset. It is true that frame rates above 60 FPS are not necessary for a turn-based game, especially one that does not push any technical boundaries. However, the option for that is always appreciated.

In addition to PC, Soul Hackers 2 will also be arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Fans can get their hands on it on August 26, 2022.

