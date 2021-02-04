"Sounds like they can still cheat on live stream": Shroud Hits Back at Streamers Cheating on Facebook Gaming

In a recent Twitter post, gaming legend Shroud voiced his concern about Facebook Gaming's policy.

Sounds like they can still cheat live.... just not make money directly from FB?? Unless I'm misunderstanding. — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) February 2, 2021

Shroud replied to the tweet, saying,

Cheating has become a huge issue in the world of games. Even gaming celebrity Shroud found out the hard way he got banned for unknowingly playing with a hacker.

Popular streamer Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek gets banned for playing PUBG with a hacker https://t.co/MWIAoGnHzI pic.twitter.com/nXycDh65yv — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) July 11, 2018

Over the years, hackers have been discovering new ways to disrupt a friendly/competitive match and win by any means necessary. First Person Shooters regularly see a lot of hackers.

THIS INVISIBLE SLENDERMAN STUFF ISNT COOL WTF pic.twitter.com/2YpTZYhMMC — THINND (@thinnd) December 16, 2020

Pro players like Shroud and THINND have both seen their fair share of hackers in PUBG and Warzone, respectively.

Call of Duty: Warzone has reportedly banned over 60,000 players, it's third major wave of bans. https://t.co/Cc6juw7xyy pic.twitter.com/cYizXh0cGj — IGN (@IGN) February 2, 2021

While studios are doing their best to ban these delinquents, hackers are constantly finding new ways of disrupting gameplay.

Recently, Facebook Gaming has come under the radar for its unrealistic approach to dealing with cheaters/hackers. Michael Grzesiek. aka Shroud, commented on the fiasco.

from what I understand the Facebook Gaming team currently does not have the authority internally within Facebook to suspend accounts or even disable streaming abilities for accounts at the moment. Facebook account suspensions come under higher scrutiny https://t.co/7zM7Dh3JOD — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 2, 2021

According to Facebook Gaming's new policy, the team "does not have the authority internally within Facebook to suspend accounts or even disable streaming abilities for accounts at the moment."

Facebook tells me they have fully demonetized and removed from their Level Up program the Call of Duty Warzone cheater that Vikkstar spoke about in his video, along with several other accounts streaming cheats. Facebook says it will be stepping up efforts against streaming cheats — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 1, 2021

That means hackers can still use the platform for gaming freely but will lose the ability to receive stars or monetize content. This is indeed a perplexing move as demonetization of the streamer is not a guarantee of not using the platform to game. Money may not always be a motive.

live streamer on @YouTube streaming with hacks right now: https://t.co/YPUJD54WdJ — Patrick Furse (@Pawtrick86) February 2, 2021

Shroud and other's voice their concern

Shroud recently stopped playing Call of Duty: Warzone due to the game being "saturated with hackers." Facebook Gaming seems to have become a haven for hackers, considering their lenient community guidelines, which do not include rules against players who cheat, unlike Twitch.

Popular video game streamer Vikkstar quits Call of Duty: Warzone over claims it is "saturated with hackers” https://t.co/2pVlb7yVYf — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 1, 2021

While it usually the game's developers job to fight hackers, streaming platforms hold a certain amount of responsibility in cleaning up the area.

Sounds like FB are making the cheaters feel cheated, by continuing to collect ad revenue for the stream without having to share any of it. — Dylan West (@heightmare) February 2, 2021

Bob Breslau, the world's top Esports consultant and insider, said,

"It's a routine theme for Facebook that tech, political, and internet culture journalists to have to report bad stuff going on the platform for the company to act. it'll be no different for FB Gaming who has even less say in moderation decisions. The cheater is even streaming right now."

YouTuber Rara recently posted an interview with a Warzone hacker.

The Verdict

Facebook Gaming's decision to allow known hackers on their platform is a perplexing move. Twitter users were unable to find a logical exaptation for this.

lol that makes a lot of sense. "lets not give our streaming platform managers any ability to terminate accounts" — ImWise? (@wiseguy876) February 2, 2021

I truly think it’s going to take a ton of bad press for them to make changes. Which sucks because the platform has a ton of potential but things like this can and will turn people away — Rad (@WaterBoyRad) February 2, 2021

It's yet to be seen if Facebook takes any corrective action as streamers such as Shroud and Vikkstar voice their concern about Facebook Gaming's policy.