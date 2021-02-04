"Sounds like they can still cheat on live stream": Shroud Hits Back at Streamers Cheating on Facebook Gaming

In a recent Twitter post, gaming legend Shroud voiced his concern about Facebook Gaming's policy.
Shroud replied to the tweet, saying,
"Sounds like they can still cheat live.... just not make money directly from FB?? Unless I'm misunderstanding."
Cheating has become a huge issue in the world of games. Even gaming celebrity Shroud found out the hard way he got banned for unknowingly playing with a hacker.
Over the years, hackers have been discovering new ways to disrupt a friendly/competitive match and win by any means necessary. First Person Shooters regularly see a lot of hackers.
Pro players like Shroud and THINND have both seen their fair share of hackers in PUBG and Warzone, respectively.
While studios are doing their best to ban these delinquents, hackers are constantly finding new ways of disrupting gameplay.
Recently, Facebook Gaming has come under the radar for its unrealistic approach to dealing with cheaters/hackers. Michael Grzesiek. aka Shroud, commented on the fiasco.
According to Facebook Gaming's new policy, the team "does not have the authority internally within Facebook to suspend accounts or even disable streaming abilities for accounts at the moment."
That means hackers can still use the platform for gaming freely but will lose the ability to receive stars or monetize content. This is indeed a perplexing move as demonetization of the streamer is not a guarantee of not using the platform to game. Money may not always be a motive.
Shroud and other's voice their concern
Shroud recently stopped playing Call of Duty: Warzone due to the game being "saturated with hackers." Facebook Gaming seems to have become a haven for hackers, considering their lenient community guidelines, which do not include rules against players who cheat, unlike Twitch.
While it usually the game's developers job to fight hackers, streaming platforms hold a certain amount of responsibility in cleaning up the area.
Bob Breslau, the world's top Esports consultant and insider, said,
"It's a routine theme for Facebook that tech, political, and internet culture journalists to have to report bad stuff going on the platform for the company to act. it'll be no different for FB Gaming who has even less say in moderation decisions. The cheater is even streaming right now."
YouTuber Rara recently posted an interview with a Warzone hacker.
The Verdict
Facebook Gaming's decision to allow known hackers on their platform is a perplexing move. Twitter users were unable to find a logical exaptation for this.
It's yet to be seen if Facebook takes any corrective action as streamers such as Shroud and Vikkstar voice their concern about Facebook Gaming's policy.Published 04 Feb 2021, 19:55 IST