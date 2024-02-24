"Speed fr the goat": IShowSpeed met up with the Ugandan dance group Ghetto Kids, internet reacts

The recent meeting between Twitch star Darren "IShowSpeed" and dance group Ghetto Kids has garnered positive reactions from users on the internet. Both were present at the Match for Hope charity game held in Qatar. The group had previously performed in the country during the World Cup in 2022.

In a clip of their interaction, Darren was seen hugging the group, followed by them singing and dancing together. Even though the streamer was in crutches following his recent knee injury, he performed Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuu" celebration together with members of Ghetto Kids.

Many touted the streamer as "a kind person" and the "goat" for meeting up with the group:

"Speed fr the goat bro meeting everyone"

"Speed is such a kind person" - Fans react as IShowSpeed meets with Ugandan dance group Ghetto Kids following charity match in Qatar

Ghetto Kids is a dance group formed in 2014 and consists of children from the Katwe slums in Kampala, Uganda. This is not their first stint, as the group has performed in other major events and appeared on popular media, such as the music video of French Montana's chart-topper "Unforgettable." They also appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2023, becoming the first contestant to receive a golden buzzer mid-performance.

The group performed as part of the opening act for the Match for Hope charity game held on February 23, 2024, focused on raising funds for Education Above All (EAA), which is a charitable foundation for children who have no access to proper schooling or educational facilities. As uploaded on their Instagram stories, Ghetto Kids also met up with football legend Didier Drogba.

Many praised IShowSpeed for meeting up with the performers:

"Speed is such a kind person love to see him again in Uganda live long Speed"

Netizens were not so kind to IShowSpeed following his potentially devastating tackle against Brazillian legend footballer Kaká at the charity match. In a video of the event, the streamer can be seen aggressively running towards the footballer before executing a sliding tackle from behind.

The slide ended up sweeping the footballer off his feet and putting him on the ground. Many fans expressed their anger towards IShowSpeed despite him receiving a yellow card, with many stating that he deserved a red instead.