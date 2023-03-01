"Speed's YouTube is back" - IShowSpeed allegedly returns to YouTube after the platform overturns his strike

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was recently banned from the red platform for a week due to a violation of YouTube's Terms of Service (ToS). However, he seems to have won his appeal and has been unbanned from the platform, which was confirmed by his friend, cameraman, and manager, Slipz.

For those unaware, IShowSpeed was banned from YouTube for a week after live-streaming The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, which FIFA also streamed simultaneously on YouTube. This is a violation of YouTube's copyright policy, which prohibits users from streaming content that they don't own the rights to.

Fortunately for the streamer, as confirmed by Slipz, he will return to streaming very soon. His manager's tweet aptly stated:

"Speed's YouTube is back"

IShowSpeed unbanned after two days, will work on "offline" videos

After initially being banned for a week from YouTube for violating their community guidelines by livestreaming The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, IShowSpeed was unbanned from the platform after only two days.

Darren had lodged an official appeal against his ban, which was subsequently examined by YouTube. After reviewing the appeal, YouTube decided to overturn his ban. Interestingly, the original livestream that resulted in his copyright strike was restored to his channel as well.

One Twitter user suggested that Darren should take a short break before returning to his livestream schedule on YouTube after the unban:

"He should still take the week off to come up with more content hes been losing fuel lately."

In response, Slipz stated that the duo plans to work on a few "offline" projects for the time being. Presently, it's unclear what these projects are, but it's possible that they're exploring other avenues to engage with their audience and create content outside of live streaming:

"we got some offline work to do anyways for a couple days just glad he can get back to it before the week is up."

What the online community thought about YouTube's decision

While there may have been some concerns about Darren potentially violating community guidelines, many fans took to social media to express their happiness and eagerly welcome him back to the platform. Here are some of the most relevant responses:

In the past, IShowSpeed has received numerous bans from YouTube for violating the platform's community guidelines.

In July 2022, he was temporarily banned for displaying sexually suggestive content on his channel, which is a violation of YouTube's policies on nudity and sexual content. In September 2022, he faced another suspension for violating YouTube's policies on "harassment," "threat," and "cyberbullying."

To read more about his history of suspensions, click here.

