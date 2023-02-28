How many times has IShowSpeed been banned on YouTube?

Darren, who goes by the name "IShowSpeed" on YouTube, has gained notoriety for his tendency to create outrageous situations during his live streams.

As a result of his behavior, he has been suspended from the platform multiple times. Despite this, Darren has continued to amass a fan following that enjoys his unique and often controversial content.

While some may criticize his actions as irresponsible or harmful, others see him as a bold and entertaining figure unafraid to push boundaries and challenge social norms.

Every time YouTube has reprimanded IShowSpeed in chronological order

IShowSpeed has a well-documented history of violating either the Terms of Service (ToS) or receiving a copyright strike for streaming content unauthorized for his channel. This pattern of behavior has led to multiple suspensions.

IShowSpeed received a strike from YouTube in July 2022 for violating the platform's community guidelines. Due to his actions, he was prohibited from uploading to his primary account for a week.

In a stream uploaded on July 21, the streamer was seen playing a version of Minecraft that included an adult mod, where an NPC named Jenny performed a graphical act on the YouTuber's character. The content violated YouTube's policies on sexual content, which prohibit explicit material or sexually suggestive content, even if it is portrayed through animation or video game graphics.

Second strike for "harassment," "threat," and "cyberbullying"

The streamer received his next strike in September 2022, as per his post at the time, for violating YouTube's policies on "harassment," "threat," and "cyberbullying." The exact nature of the violation was not explicitly stated, but it is believed that the strike was related to a clip from a stream he conducted two days before the ban.

In the clip, the streamer was seen engaging in toxic behavior with a 15-year-old boy who was present in the stream. Such behavior is not tolerated on YouTube and violates the platform's policies against harassment and cyberbullying.

Stream gets shadowbanned

In October 2022, one of IShowSpeed's streams was briefly shadow-banned after receiving a copyright strike, although the precise reason remains unknown. Fans have speculated that the 18-year-old received the strike after reacting to a real-life football match that demonstrated blood, which is generally prohibited by YouTube's policies against displaying gore or deep cuts. Here is the video in question:

During the ban, the stream was unavailable for almost four minutes, and a message on the screen stated that it had been suspended for a policy violation. Fortunately, he only received a copyright strike for the specific video rather than landing his entire channel in trouble.

Banned from streaming on YouTube for a week

Today, on February 28, 2023, Darren was suspended from streaming on YouTube for a week after receiving a strike. This was likely due to his streaming of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, which FIFA also streamed simultaneously on YouTube.

IShowSpeed clarified that YouTube had given him a warning before the suspension. The ban was likely due to his decision to continue streaming the awards ceremony after being issued the warning.

In addition to the string of strikes and suspensions from YouTube, the streamer has also received a permanent ban from Twitch for using verbal violence and threatening a female during a stream. For further details on the incident, click here.

