Fact Check: Has IShowSpeed been banned on YouTube? 

Darren "IShowSpeed" took to Instagram and his second YouTube channel to declare his suspension from YouTube after receiving a strike for violating community guidelines.

The 19-year-old was last seen on a stream that was taken down by YouTube due to his suggestive demonstration in the popular sandbox game, Minecraft.

The controversial streamer pensively shared information about receiving a strike from YouTube. He further dispelled any hope of returning to streaming due to the ban. He stated:

"I'm going off YouTube y'all. Peace out, I love y'all boys"

What does receiving a strike mean? Will IShowSpeed return?

According to YouTube's community help section, a user can receive up to three strikes on their channels. The first strike won't allow the creator to upload for a week. Receiving a second one will restrict them from posting for two weeks, while a third strike will permanently remove the account and prohibit them from operating other ones as well.

Users usually get a strike for violating community guidelines when their content includes explicit demonstrations or graphic details. It should also be noted that one only gets their first strike after a warning. Hence, Speed receiving the strike points to the fact that he has been given a prior warning.

The Ohio-born content creator was handed a strike due to his content having visually suggestive clips. In a stream uploaded on July 21, IShowSpeed was seen playing an adult mod on Minecraft where an NPC named Jenny performed a graphical act on the YouTuber's character.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky IShowSpeed claims he has been banned and saying goodbye from YouTube.



He’s just been given a community strike and the content was taken down. That is all. He’s not going anywhere and will break 10 million subs today. IShowSpeed claims he has been banned and saying goodbye from YouTube. He’s just been given a community strike and the content was taken down. That is all. He’s not going anywhere and will break 10 million subs today. https://t.co/VsXV1sZxLC

The entire segment received a mixed response from the YouTube community, with some claiming that it wasn't any weirder than Speed's usual shenanigans. Meanwhile, others stated that his content was not appropriate for younger audiences. After receiving the strike, IShowSpeed wrote on his Instagram story on July 22:

"I'm banned guys, goodbye."

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui @YouTube Really, I couldn’t even hit 10 million, nothing happens in this stream . Can’t believe this is actually happened can you please review this stream @TeamYouTube Really, I couldn’t even hit 10 million, nothing happens in this stream . Can’t believe this is actually happened can you please review this stream @TeamYouTube @YouTube https://t.co/v5TpzW0JLk

He further tweeted a screenshot of a YouTube message indicating that the stream had been removed. This also means that IShowSpeed's channel received a community guideline strike.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I’m not sorry for sharing the Speed clip, I would’ve done it for any streamer and I have in the past. I’m sorry I didn’t censor it to my audience. I’m sorry that I’m now somehow a racist and my family is getting threats.



Plz keep the hate directed at me and me alone. I’m not sorry for sharing the Speed clip, I would’ve done it for any streamer and I have in the past. I’m sorry I didn’t censor it to my audience. I’m sorry that I’m now somehow a racist and my family is getting threats. Plz keep the hate directed at me and me alone.

The YouTuber then went back-and-forth with fellow streamer Jake Lucky after the latter had shared the Minecraft clip on his Twitter account. Speed was visibly infuriated and claimed that Jake was using his videos to gain popularity. After receiving some flak, the latter apologized for sharing the clip.

Fans' reactions

Considering that the 19-year-old streamer has only received a strike, he should be able to upload in a matter of one to two weeks. Many have considered his farewell message to be an exaggeration of the situation. Here are some of the comments:

RonzO @RonzOO8 @Dexerto It's just his first strike, he'll be able to make content in a few weeks time @Dexerto It's just his first strike, he'll be able to make content in a few weeks time

SlickLy @xSlickLy @Dexerto This show speed guy is exactly the type of person you don’t want to be famous. Just a loser. It’s unfortunate people like this are looked up to @Dexerto This show speed guy is exactly the type of person you don’t want to be famous. Just a loser. It’s unfortunate people like this are looked up to

In the midst of the controversy, the Ohio native has also completed his 10-million subscriber count on his main channel. Since he was unable to upload on his account, Speed took to his second channel to celebrate reaching the landmark with his fans.

