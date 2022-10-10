IShowSpeed's stream gets copyright strike while watching football match, leaving fans worried

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed's" latest stream was briefly shadow-banned after receiving a copyright strike. Although the exact reason is unknown, fans have speculated that the 17-year-old received the strike after reacting to a real-life football match demonstrating blood. For those unaware, YouTube usually prohibits users from displaying gore or deep cuts.

Before watching the video, Darren also reacted to some FIFA gameplay, thinking they were real highlights from an actual game. However, it is highly unlikely that he he received the temporary ban for displaying the game during his stream.

IShowSpeed's stream was unavailable for almost four minutes. While he was gone, the screen showed a message stating, "stream suspended for policy violation." Although he returned a few moments later, fans were worried since the youngster has already received two channel strikes. A third strike would have resulted in a permanent ban from YouTube.

IShowSpeed Updates⚡️ @SpeedUpdates1 Speed is back!



He did not get a ban it was copyright! Speed is back! He did not get a ban it was copyright!

IShowSpeed gets shadow banned for a few minutes

The Ohio-born streamer was able to return to his stream after briefly being banned. It appeared that the video he was reacting to, which had some degree of gore in it, caused his stream to be unavailable to viewers. Fortunately for Darren, he only received a copyright strike for this particular video rather than his entire channel.

Upon returning, the streamer appeared equally as confused as his viewers. He said:

"That's so weird bro."

(Timestamp: 1:32:18)

A copyright strike on a channel usually means that the channel's owner will be unable to post anything for a stipulated period of time. However, IShowSpeed has already received a couple of strikes, both of which act as a warning to the streamer. A third strike on the channel has detrimental consequences, usually ending with the channel being terminated.

The 17-year-old received his first strike after playing a modded Minecraft which included a s*xually suggestive act. His second strike came after he was seen being toxic towards a minor as well as showing a s*x doll in his stream.

Fans react to the streamer's brief absence

As stated earlier, fans were worried with the teenage YouTuber receiving a third copyright strike. Knowing that it would bring devastating consequences, most fans expressed their concern about the channel's fate. Here are some of their reactions:

IShowSpeed is presently among the fastest growing YouTube streamers on the platform. He has already amassed over 11 million subscribers, coupled with the fact that most of his streams are constantly receiving over a million views.

