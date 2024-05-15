“Speedrunner of the year” - Fans react as QTCinderella reveals holding speedrunning record for IRL cookie baking

One of Twitch's most popular female streamers, Blaire "QTCinderella", took to her official X.com account to reveal that she is the current speed-running record holder for IRL cookie baking. The streamer shared a screenshot from the popular speedruns.com website, which is among the most popular databases for speed-running information.

Blaire shared that she baked 12 cookies in precisely 3 minutes and 46 seconds. Her record surpasses the previous records held by Vilzuh, who completed the task in 4 minutes and 24 seconds, and Jade_McLeod, with a time of 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

QTCinderella shares her new speedrunning record (Image via X)

Being one of the most popular creators, her post naturally elicited quite a bit of support from her fans as well as other creators. One fan dubbed her as:

"Speedrunner of the year."

Fans react to the streamer's speed running record (Image via X)

Here are some other reactions, including comments from fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren and Eric "PointCrow":

Creators congratulate Blaire on her latest achievement (Image via X)

Twitch streamer QTCinderella to open a bakery as her next project

Twitch streamer QTCinderella's latest post highlights her knack for baking, a talent she frequently demonstrates on stream. She has baked on numerous occasions during her broadcasts and taken orders for both personal and streamer-related events.

During an IRL stream alongside Emily "ExtraEmily" and Rachell "Valkyrae," Blaire unveiled her next venture in her baking passions, the launch of her very own bakery as a summer project this year.

She disclosed that she has leased a building space and obtained the necessary commercial licensing to kickstart her bakery venture:

"I don't think I told you guys but I got a building, a space, that I am going to use for pop-ups."

She hinted that other streamers such as Will "WillNeff" and Leslie "Fuslie" might also participate in the pop-up store, offering their products alongside hers. She said:

"Since I have this space, Will wants to do a sandwich shop there. I'm getting all the licensing...I was gonna ask Leslie (Fuslie) if she wants to do a Fus-cuts with the viewers and stuff."

While QTCinderella mostly steers clear of feuds, she, like anyone in the public eye, isn't immune to controversies. For instance, back in 2023, she was the victim of an AI deep-fake leak that featured her, along with other streamers like Imane "Pokimane" and Maya Higa.

The streamer who was responsible for leaking this was Twitch streamer Brandon "Atrioc" (who also happened to be a friend of Ludwig, Blaire's boyfriend). Following the controversial incident, a visibly upset Blaire even threatened to take legal action against Atrioc.