"Sorry you are going through this": Fans react to QTCinderella losing access to bank account following case of identity theft

Blaire "QTCinderella" is a well-known Twitch streamer and YouTuber from the United States. She is also the founder of The Streamer Awards. On December 18, 2023, this creator mentioned on X that her identity had been stolen. In a follow-up tweet, she announced that she had to cancel a subsequent stream because she was still unable to access her bank account.

In the same post, the 29-year-old mentioned that she hoped karma was real, saying:

"Was really excited to go ice skating, but I still don’t have bank accounts back and just a bunch of other bullsh*t popped up and overall I just hope karma is real. GG."

After QTCinderella posted about her situation, many fans sympathized with her and offered support. Streamer SmallAntMom said:

"Sorry your going thru this, hope things get settled soon for you."

"Don't trust any calls from Chase": QTCinderella alerts fans after having her identity stolen

Blaire hosts The Streamer Awards and recently did the same for a charity game show named "Gala for Good" in October 2023. This event, which was livestreamed, raised over $127K. The donations were sent to organizations focused on climate change and the environment.

After QTCinderella announced on X that her identity had been stolen, she advised her followers to delete their Walmart shopping accounts and not trust any calls from Chase Bank. Although it is not confirmed how Blaire's identity was stolen, a call from this establishment might have played a role.

Many commented under this post talking about Walmart scams and also how phone number spoofing is on the rise. This user suggested hanging up and calling back to confirm if the call was legit.

Here are some other comments and reactions to the content creator's suggestion.

Blaire has 947K followers on Twitch and was nominated for the Streamer of the Year category for the Esports Awards 2023. She announced her exit from the organization, Misfits Gaming, in December 2023.