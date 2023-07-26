"Spend extra on security every time you wear it out" - Fans react as xQc flaunts his new Audemars Piguet watch worth $330,000

Félix Lengyel, commonly known as xQc, recently came under fire from his fans for buying an Audemars Piguet watch worth around $330,000. The Canadian streamer showed off his purchase on Twitter and Twitch. He uploaded a picture of his wrist with the watch on, saying he was happy to have something that he had been wanting for a while, even as he rarely got himself something.

While the 27-year-old might be splurging after his 100 million dollar deal with the streaming platform Kick, the purchase just didn't sit well with his fans, with one of them replying to his Twitter post with:

"If you spend that much on the watch, spend extra on security every time you wear it out 🙏"

xQc gets mixed reactions to his expensive new watch

While xQc has a dedicated fanbase, his expensive purchase didn't go down well with many. First came the trolls, who were more than happy to make light of the situation.

Apart from comparing the streamer to Thanos, some were much more interested in knowing his location for whatever nefarious plans they might have.

Many of his fans couldn't help but fawn over the former Overwatch professional's purchase, even deeming it a sign of his success.

There were also a bunch of negative comments highlighting the futility of such an expensive watch.

Fans might have mixed reactions to the watch, but the Twitch star seems extremely happy with his purchase.

xQc is a former Overwatch player who turned to full-time streaming on Twitch after retirement from professional play. He has a huge fanbase and has been the most-watched streamer on the purple platform for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022. He also recently signed a non-exclusive deal with Kick worth 100 million dollars, the highest ever for a streamer.