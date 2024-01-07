"Spent 6 months isolated in my house" - Valorant pro Hunter "SicK" talks about his absence from Valorant and Twitch

Valorant pro Hunter "SicK," who is known for playing for the Sentinels, took to X on January 7 to update his fans about his absence from Valorant and streaming. After posting a rather worrying and unprecedented "Goodbye" earlier, the professional received an outpour of support from the gaming community.

According to one of his posts, he also had to be rushed to the hospital but is doing better now and feels "more grateful to be alive." The pro player has also talked about how he'd had "no human contact" for six months. He mentioned that he'd made a routine involving "ordering food all day and watching YouTube." Here's what he said:

"I spent 6 months isolated in my house ordering food all day and watching YouTube. This was my routine never left the house and didn’t speak to anyone. An ideal way to drive yourself insane."

"I will be making my return to Valorant soon!" - Hunter "SicK" takes to X to address his absence

On January 7, 2024, SicK addressed the message to his audience on X that talked about how he had been during his hiatus from both streaming as well as professional play. Alongside it, he shared a picture to show his fans how his hair looked after such a long time of no grooming.

He also mentioned that he thought that he'd thought, at one point, that he was "going to die" and was rushed to the hospital. He apologized to his fanbase for the scare (referring to his "goodbye" tweet) and stated that he will make a comeback to play Valorant once again, saying:

"Alright while I thought I was going to die I was rushed to the hospital and everything seems fine now. Sorry for the scare but this just made me so much more grateful to be alive. I will be making my return to Valorant soon! Let this be a message don’t try to S you will regret it."

Fans react to Hunter's posts

The streamer received an outpouring of love and support from the community. Fans also expressed how much they admired him:

Hunter "SicK" had a tumultuous 2023, receiving a ban from Twitch and worrying his fanbase by showcasing erratic behavior online, including the use of racial slurs. This was followed by an arrest of the streamer for a second time in 2023 for "criminal trespassing." After this, he apologized for his actions and stated that he had decided to seek therapy.