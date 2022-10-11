Splatoon 3 amiibo is releasing next month - special gear and more revealed

With Splatoon 3 off to a good start, it's time for Nintendo to finally bring out the big guns. Three amiibos, Octoling (Blue), The Inkling (Yellow), and Smallfry that were announced before the game went live, finally have a release date.

According to the official tweet, they are set to arrive on November 11, 2022. Although it's been a long time coming, fans can't wait to get hold of the amiibos with their own hands. Here's what the developers had to say:

"SRL here with a scoop from our Materials division. They're the biggest collectors at SRL (you should see their "science closet") and they've informed us that Splatoon 3 amiibo will be launching on Friday, 11/11!"

What makes these figurines rad is the fact that they provide extra goodies to players in-game. Unlike other titles that offer redeem codes alongside a purchase, Nintendo does things a bit differently.

Based on the official information, players will be able to use their amiibo to obtain some bonus items. To do so, they'll have to 'tap' the amiibo(s) on a compatible controller to unlock special in-game gear.

Additionally, scanning the amiibo will bring the character to life in Splatoon 3. Players will be able to save their sets to a specific amiibo, so when they tap 'it' on the gamepad, it immediately equips the gear that was saved. Pretty neat, huh?

What can players expect to see when they 'tap' their Splatoon 3 amiibo?

As seen in the official tweet, players will be able to unlock/obtain their pieces of unique gear per amiibo: one headgear, one shirt/clothes, and one pair of shoes. By the looks of it, fans who've been waiting for the new gear will finally get what they deserve.

On that note, the gear showcased in the video looks amazing. Keeping aside the fish bone that's sticking out of the player's mouth, the Mad Max inspired outfit is going to steal the show for most. That said, personal choice will play a major role here.

For those who manage to get hold of all three Splatoon 3 amiibos, they'll be spoilt for choices. On that note, it's hard to believe that these three amiibos bring their grand total up to 20 in-game. Given how good the reception has been, more are likely to come in the months ahead.

For those new to the series or are confused as to what Amiibos are, in simple terms these toys represent characters in-game. They add a lot of color and keep things fresh in terms of content.

Where can players buy amiibos?

Given how popular they are, they are going to be obtainable on a first-come, first-serve basis. That said, players should keep an eye out for their local store or visit the website to pre-order. Nevertheless, keep in mind that due to the high volume of demand, they will be sold out the moment they go live.

For those who may miss out on the initial sale, they can always purchase the amiibo sometime later. Given that they are more than just collectables and add value to the gameplay in Splatoon itself, a lot of them will be in circulation for some time.

