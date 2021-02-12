Sportskeeda Free Fire Invitational: Complete schedule and viewer rewards revealed

2021 is getting better for Free Fire Esports organizations and fans so far. This year, some great Free Fire tournaments from the Titan Cup to the Battle of Stars was organized.

To boost the Free Fire Esports circuit, Sportskeeda, a sports and Esports news outlet, will host a Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational tournament during Valentine's weekend. Top Free Fire teams from India will battle it out for a massive prize pool.

The tournament will feature 24 popular teams like Total Gaming Esports, Galaxy Racer, TSG Army, etc., and boasts a massive prize pool of ₹50,000.

The teams will be divided into two groups of 12 teams each. They will battle each other on 13th Feb for a berth in the finals. A total of 1teams (top six from each group) will move to the final, scheduled for 14th February.

Schedule of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational:

League Stage (Day 1): 13th February 2021

Group A

Match 1 - Bermuda

Advertisement

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Group B

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Finals: 14th February 2021

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Match 5 - Purgatory

Match 6 - Kalahari

The tournament will be streamed exclusively on the Sportskeeds Esports Youtube Channel from 1:00 PM IST.

Popular Gaming Youtubers, Gaming Aura, and Maxtern will be the broadcasting talent for the event.

Viewers Reward:-

Those who tune in to the broadcast on the 13th and 14th of February can win DJ Alok. Viewers will have to like the stream, 5 Dj Alok will be given 2k likes, while on 10k likes, 10 DJ Alok will be provided.

2k Likes- 5 DJ Alok

10k Likes- 10 DJ Alok

25k Likes- 25 DJ Alok

50k Likes- 50 DJ Alok

100k Likes- 100 DJ Alok

300k Likes- 300 DJ Alok