SPS MLBB S6 APAC Challenge Finals Playoffs Day 1: Results and highlights 

Day 1 of the Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series Season 6 Challenge Finals Playoffs took place on February 14, 2025. A total of six teams from the Group Stage were selected for this phase. Two Indonesian clubs, RRQ Hoshi and Bigetron Esports, were eliminated from the event on Day 1 of the playoffs. The remaining four teams will now fight for the title on Days 2 and 3.

The SPS APAC S6 features five spots for the MLBB Mobile Masters. Team Liquid from Indonesia — who are also fighting in the playoffs — has already been given a direct spot in the event. The remaining five playoff teams have automatically qualified for the Mobile Masters.

Day 1 results of SPS MLBB S6 Challenge Finals Playoffs

Two top Indonesian organizations, ONIC and Bigetron Esports, faced each other in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. The former won the first round of the match but lost the second encounter. ONIC then clinched the third round and won their first match of the playoffs by a 2-1 scoreline. Their players Lutpiii and Kairi were impressive in the battle.

After winning the first game, ONIC qualified for the Upper Bracket Semifinals, where they faced Team Liquid. Unfortunately, the club couldn't maintain their rhythm and lost the second match by a 2-0 score. Liquid's victory can be attributed to the excellent performances of Aran and Aeronnshikii.

ONIC Philippines competed against RRQ Hoshi in the Quarterfinals. The former had a disappointing start, as they lost the first round, but they bounced back quickly by winning the next two rounds. The Filipino club emerged victorious by a 2-1 scoreline and qualified for the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

ONIC Philippines will now engage against Team Falcons in the UB Semifinals. The winner will then face Team Liquid in the Upper Bracket Finals, while the loser will play against ONIC Indonesia in the Lower Bracket Semifinals. Team Falcons will take part in their first match of the playoffs on Saturday, February 15.

Bigetron and RRQ Hoshi stumbled in their respective opening playoff matches and were eliminated from the contest; both received a $5,500 cash prize. They will now prepare for their upcoming regional MPL Indonesia Season 15 and the MLBB Mobile Masters 2025.

The second day of the playoffs is scheduled for February 15 and the third and final day is planned for February 16. Similar to the first day, all the remaining matches will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels of MLBB Esports and ESL Asia.

