SPS MLBB S6 APAC Challenge Finals Playoffs Day 2: Results and highlights 

Day 2 of the Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series S6 APAC CF Playoffs was concluded on February 15. Amongst notable results, Team Falcons performed poorly and faced elimination from the event. So far, three teams have been booted from this stage. The remaining three will now compete on the third and final day of the Playoffs for the title.

All six teams who qualified for the Playoffs have already reached the Mobile Masters 2025, a global event. The SPS S6 APAC Challenge Finals is being hosted at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, Jakarta, Indonesia. It has a grand prize pool of $150,000, of which $65,000 will be awarded to the winners.

Day 2 summary of SPS MLBB S6 APAC Challenge Finals Playoffs

On Saturday, ONIC Philippines played against Team Falcons in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. The former displayed a series of outstanding performances and clinched a 2-0 win. Star players Kingkong and Super Frince excelled for their team. The squad advanced to the Upper Bracket Final, while Team Falcons slipped to the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

The latter subsequently faced ONIC Indonesia. The team maintained its win streak and grabbed a 2-1 victory. The Falcons had a nice start and won the first round but stumbled in the next two and lost the battle.

With these two losses, Team Falcons ended its campaign in fourth spot. The team was directly invited to the Challenge Final and had a strong run in the Group Stage. However, it performed terribly in the Playoffs and faced elimination. Following these struggles, the team will aim to bounce back at Mobile Masters 2025.

In the Upper Bracket Final, ONIC Philippines contested against Team Liquid and managed to win its third consecutive match of the Playoffs. The renowned MLBB lineup hammered their opponent in a 3-0 win. Their key player Super Frince performed remarkably in this match and was crowned MVP in all three rounds. Thanks to these exploits, ONIC Philippines secured a spot in the Grand Final.

Team Liquid dropped into the Lower Bracket Final and must face ONIC Indonesia. The victor will grab a spot in the Grand Final and clash against ONIC Philippines for the title. The final day of the SPS MLBB APAC is scheduled to be played on February 16, 2025.

