Star Wars Jedi Survivor major update: Full patch note, all fixes, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has received its first major patch since its release last Friday. While fans have praised the game for its story and gameplay, its performance has dragged down the entire experience. Major issues range from audio desyncing to continuous crashes and choppy framerate, experienced even on the highest-end hardware.

Following its mostly negative response on Steam at launch, Respawn has promised to address and fix the issue. Today, it released its first major patch.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the sequel to 2019's hit Fallen Order and continues with the story of Cal and BD-1. The game builds upon the foundation laid by Fallen Order and expands with massive worlds, new and old characters, and an expanded arsenal of new lightsaber combat stances.

However, due to its performance issues, fans were left disappointed and unable to play the title. With that being said, let's take a look at the full patch notes.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars



stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴



- Available April 28 Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴 #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴#StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 https://t.co/vBInjBfNcd

Star Wars Jedi Survivor major update full patch note

While PC players on Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA app are getting the update for Star Wars Jedi Survivor today, console players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have to wait till tomorrow for the update. The official patch notes are as follows:

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars



We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.… Today a patch has become available for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and tomorrow (5/2) we’ll also be issuing a patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Today a patch has become available for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and tomorrow (5/2) we’ll also be issuing a patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XrjbdDQUp6

5/1- PC Patch

Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.

5/2 - PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series XIS

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series XIS and various areas of the game.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XIS.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy Al remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn't save after leaving the chamber and die.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor https://t.co/C3bp78VICr

To download the update on PC, simply launch Steam, Epic Games Store, or EA app. The game will automatically look for and download the update with the auto-update enabled. Hopefully, this patch addresses most of the player's concerns with Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes