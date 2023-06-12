Star Wars Outlaws gameplay showcased at Ubisoft Forward

Star Wars Outlaws was recently revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase a day ago. Now, the Ubisoft Forward livestream revealed the debut gameplay for the upcoming action-adventure game. It takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. As such, this new adventure explores the gnarly underworld of the acclaimed sci-fi franchise. As a young thief, Kay Vess fights against the Empire on a journey to undertake heists for riches.

The publisher dropped an extensive gameplay showcase, highlighting many gameplay elements and mechanics. This article provides all relevant information about the game.

What is Star Wars Outlaws gameplay like?

Star Wars Outlaws is a third-person action-adventure game set across the galaxy's sandbox worlds. The footage begins on a moon as Kay infiltrates a base of the Pykes, one of the syndicates in the game, to retrieve a treasure. Alongside her pet Nix, she can either go in guns blazing or use stealth.

The former allows taking out enemies using weapons like a pistol. However, the latter makes for interesting problem-solving as players can escape without alerting foes if they are careful.

When caught, however, players can use their pet's help to distract and even retrieve dropped weapons. If things get too intense, running away is another option. This is where vehicles come in, as they allow blazing across the open world with ease. As players navigate different worlds, they will come across new settlements, NPCs, and side missions.

The game also features a Wanted level, tying into its rebellious nature. Actions that upset the Empire will set their forces on Kay's trail. This gives way to many exciting chases across space thanks to a spaceship called the Trailblazer. This introduces a dog-fight element into the experience as Kay takes down hostile ships by flying into space from the planet's surface seamlessly.

Furthermore, there are many opportunities for exploration, even more so across the different planets awaiting discovery.

To tie up everything, there are multiple scenarios that affect the story. One of these allows Kay to either bribe an Empire member to keep things under wraps or refuse to comply with her. Depending on how players respond, this will affect her relationships with the various factions met throughout Star Wars Outlaws.

When does Star Wars Outlaws release, and for which platforms?

The game is set to be released sometime in 2024. It is scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Interested in more Star Wars news to tide you over until the game's launch? Check out our review for EA and Respawn Entertainment's Jedi Survivor.

