Star Wars Outlaws by Ubisoft Massive revealed at Xbox Games Showcase, releasing 2024

Star Wars Outlaws was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2023. The next Star Wars title is coming hot on the heels of the successful Jedi Survivor, but appears to be set in a different timeline. Not much is known about it, but the Ubisoft Forward set for June 12 promises to have much more about the upcoming open-world offering.

The protagonist, a female outlaw known as Kay Vess, appears to stumble into a much bigger plot, courtesy of another character, called Jaelen. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws title, revealed at Xbox Games Showcase.

When is Star Wars Outlaw releasing? Release window revealed

While there’s no official release date that was given as of this writing, there is a time window. According to the trailer revealed during the Xbox presentation at Summer Game Fest, Star Wars Outlaws is coming in 2024. Ubisoft may give further information at its own event, which is set to take place on June 12, 2023.

The developer promised a deep dive into Star Wars Outlaws' gameplay in its presentation. That means fans are just will have to see what comes of this reveal as Summer Game Fest rolls on.

When is Star Wars Outlaws set in the timeline?

This is another mystery, but the trailer may have shone some light on where the game takes place in the timeline. The only technology shown in the Star Wars Outlaws' trailer appeared to be from the Galactic Civil War (Episodes IV, V, VI). In particular, the starship battle revealed could be from the Battle of Endor. The game could also take place near Jedi Survivor in the timeline.

Given the blue planet, the Mon Calamari Star Cruisers, the Imperial Star Destroyers, and the TIE Fighters, it’s likely that it takes place in the later days of the conflict between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire.

In addition, Jaelen, one character shown in the trailer, is similar to the Human Smuggler from Star Wars Galaxies, who was also active during the Galactic Civil War era of the timeline.

Is Star Wars Galaxies coming to Game Pass Day 1?

Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case. When a title is coming to Game Pass, it will almost always be mentioned at the end of a trailer, but in this instance it was not. Thus, fans should not expect Star Wars Outlaws to be a Day 1 Game Pass offering.

Star Wars Outlaws is coming in 2024, and fans can look forward to more on the title on Sunday, June 12, 2023, during the Ubisoft Forward presentation at Summer Game Fest.

