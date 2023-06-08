How long is Summer Game Fest 2023?

The Summer Game Fest 2023, one of the biggest gaming events of the year, only seconded by the annual The Game Awards show, is right around the corner. With thousands of fans worldwide eagerly awaiting the live showcase, hosted on official online platforms simultaneously, the Summer Game Fest 2023 has quickly become one of the most prominent gaming fiestas, especially in the absence of E3.

The event will feature hundreds of big and small publishers and independent developers who will be presenting their upcoming projects alongside updates on already-announced titles. From the recently announced Mortal Kombat 1 to the highly awaited sequel, Alan Wake 2, plenty of games are bound to take the spotlight during the event.

When does Summer Game Fest 2023 start?

The Summer Game Fest 2023 will go live today, June 8, 2023, at the following times (depending on region):

12 PM PT

3 PM ET

8 PM BST

5 AM (June 9, 2023) AEST

You can watch the live event on the official "thegameawards" YouTube and Twitch channels, alongside its official Twitter account. The event will include 30 minutes of pre-show discussing previously announced games and preparing fans for the barrage of new trailers, announcements, updates, and more.

How long is the Summer Game Fest 2023?

Being an alternative to the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the Summer Game Fest is a lengthy occasion featuring comprehensive showcases. The event usually clocks in at around one and a half to two hours, mostly wrapping up within the two-hour mark, including the pre-show presentation. Much like E3, the annual summer event predominantly showcases new games scheduled for release within the next few months.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley



Here's the hype trailer I edited to highlight great games so far in 2023 and get us in the mood for a big gaming summer.



Thanks to



See you LIVE at 3p ET / Noon PT / 9p CEST from YouTube Theater! Streaming everywhere. Thursday, #SummerGameFest is LIVE!Here's the hype trailer I edited to highlight great games so far in 2023 and get us in the mood for a big gaming summer.Thanks to @depechemode See you LIVE at 3p ET / Noon PT / 9p CEST from YouTube Theater! Streaming everywhere. Thursday, #SummerGameFest is LIVE!Here's the hype trailer I edited to highlight great games so far in 2023 and get us in the mood for a big gaming summer. Thanks to @depechemode See you LIVE at 3p ET / Noon PT / 9p CEST from YouTube Theater! Streaming everywhere. https://t.co/la9niVnXOd

Summer Game Fest 2023 Length

Although the event is fairly smaller in scale than The Game Awards, it features almost an equivalent amount of new announcements, trailers, demo showcases, and more. So far, the confirmed games making an appearance during the event are:

NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 1

Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2

Gunfire Games' Remnant 2

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Hi-Fi Rush (possible DLC/ expansion)

Starfield

Immortals of Aevum

The Talos Principle 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (speculated/ not confirmed by PlayStation)

Despite the lack of announcements, more titles are bound to appear during the live event.

