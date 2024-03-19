Stardew Valley 1.6 update breaks all time concurrent player record with over 100,000 active players

The beloved farming simulator made a colossal comeback owing to the recent Stardew Valley 1.6 patch. ConcernedApe is going big this time with the recently released update, and it looks like the players are in as well for the celebrations of the game's 8th anniversary. The recent 1.6 update saw a massive spike in player numbers for the Steam version.

With over 100k concurrent Stardew Valley fans playing the game, it has beaten its all-time player count on the Steam storefront, and this number keeps rising by the minute. ConcernedApe's latest update to the game has basically revived the game as it brought back the old players and some new farming enthusiasts.

ConcernedApe loves its fans, and it can be seen from the Stardew Valley 1.6 patch notes, which bring massive overhauls to game systems and many events to celebrate the 8th anniversary of the beloved farming simulator.

Stardew Valley 1.6 update has created a massive spike in player numbers for the Steam version of the game.

Excitement is in the air for fans of Stardew Valley as the game celebrates its 8th anniversary with the release of the highly anticipated 1.6 update. The latest patch is such a big deal that it caused the game to break its all-time high player count, which is still rising.

Stardew Valley has found its deserving place on the top-played games on Steam and is competing toe to toe with behemoths like Rockstar Games's GTA V and Respawn Entertainment's popular FPS battle royale, Apex Legends. Reaching a milestone like 100k is a significant achievement for any small studio. Kudos to ConcernedApe for pulling off such a feat.

The massive spike in player count that the recent Stardew Valley 1.6 update brought in has shown us one thing: treat your fans right, and they will do the same for you. ConcernedApe gave the massive content out for free to those who own the game instead of turning most of it into paid DLC bundles or expansion packs like most AAA developers would.

Cases like Helldivers 2, Lethal Company, and the recent Stardew Valley 1.6 update reinforce that a small development team with passion can create ripples that can turn into waves. These waves are exactly what the gaming industry needs from time to time to show that a video game is something that one should produce with love and passion.