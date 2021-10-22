Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe announces new project titled Haunted Chocolatier

Haunted Chocolatier is the next project from ConcernedApe, the creator of Stardew Valley. The farming sim Stardew Valley has been one of the biggest indie success stories for gaming in recent memory. The game is a hit by all accounts and shows no signs of losing its player base even five years later.

The brand new game was announced in a recent trailer and has fans buzzing. Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming game.

ConcernedApe announces new project Haunted Chocolatier

ConcernedApe announced the game in a brand new trailer. As the title suggests, players will be tasked with running a chocolate factory similar to the one seen in the Willy Wonka movies.

Animal Crossing World 🐦☕ @ACWorldBlog Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has just revealed his next game project called Haunted Chocolatier! 👻 🍫 Take a look! 🎉 animalcrossingworld.com/2021/10/starde… Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has just revealed his next game project called Haunted Chocolatier! 👻 🍫 Take a look! 🎉 animalcrossingworld.com/2021/10/starde…

In Haunted Chocolatier, players will head out to town to collect ingredients for their factory, make chocolate and other sweets as well as operate the chocolate shop on a day-to-day basis. The core elements of a game like Stardew Valley (which this will undoubtedly be similar to) such as meeting and building relationships with the locals appear to be brought over to this game as well.

However, the game does not appear to be anything close to a copy of Stardew Valley. Haunted Chocolatier will reportedly have more of an "action-RPG" feel than Stardew Valley. Additionally, the chocolate shop will be the main setting rather than the farm, which will require an entirely different playstyle.

Haunted Chocolatier bears the familiar aesthetic of Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

And since the game is titled "Haunted" Chocolatier, there's certainly going to be a spooky aspect. In fact, the chocolate shop employees appear to strictly be ghosts. One thing players should be aware of before buying the game is that there will not be a multi-player option.

🍒Library🍒 @LibraryTow El creador de Stardew Valley anunció su siguiente juego llamado Haunted Chocolatier.Actualmente se encuentra en desarrollo El creador de Stardew Valley anunció su siguiente juego llamado Haunted Chocolatier.Actualmente se encuentra en desarrollo https://t.co/vlZNNhTsyA

Also Read

Stardew Valley is mainly single-player, but there's a co-op mode that has been extremely popular. There are currently no plans to incorporate it into Haunted Chocolatier, though that doesn't mean it won't ever come to the game.

There's also no release date currently, as the game is still being worked on, but readers should stay tuned for more information on that front.

Edited by Siddharth Satish