Starfield is confirmed to not make an appearance at Quakecon 2022

Quakecon, a celebration of Bethesda and id Software catalog of games, is going to leave Starfield fans disappointed, unfortunately. While fans can look forward to Quake Pro League matches, panels on Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, and even a presentation on Ghostwire: Tokyo, there appears to be nothing to say about Bethesda's space-themed RPG after it was pushed back to 2023.

QuakeCon kicks off in just 2 weeks on Thursday, 8/18 at 1 PM ET on Twitch!

As expected, several Bethesda games will feature prominently at Quakecon 2022 this year, but Starfield will not be a part of that list. Instead, the online-only convention airing on Twitch will focus on games like Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76, both MMOs.

There are a number of other events going on at the convention as well, from an ESO LARP to comparing Redfall to Deathloop, but if fans scroll through the entire schedule, there’s nothing about the upcoming game.

This isn’t to say that a surprise announcement may not come up somewhere, but there is nothing official that fans can look forward to as of writing this article.

An update on Redfall and Starfield.

An official statement from Bethesda announcing the unfortunate absence of both Starfield and Redfall reads:

“We’ve made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023. The teams at Arkane (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.”

The delayed release date was confirmed back in May 2022, but according to one Redditor, there is a fan theory concerning the game’s actual release date. According to the Redditor, a string of numbers could be seen in the gameplay trailer.

Interestingly, it is the patent number for the flying machine developed by the Wright Brothers, and its date was March 23, 1903. 120 years later would be March 23, 2023, and 3/23/23, to the person, is a very Todd Howard-like date to release a game.

While speculative in nature and unconfirmed, it is a theory that people have clung onto and found it to be a date that makes sense when it comes to the upcoming space-faring RPG. For fans who plan on watching Quakecon 2022, they fortunately won't have to wait long.

Quakecon 2022 will begin on August 18, 2022 at 01.00 pm ET and run until August 21, 2022, streaming live on Twitch. The event will feature a number of competitions, reveals, events, and panels focused heavily around Bethesda games.

It is also worth noting that while Bethesda games are featured at Quakecon, it is not a convention run by the company. This is likely why there has been no major announcement about the upcoming game planned for the event.

