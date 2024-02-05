Starfield reportedly heading to PS5, along with other Xbox exclusives

Starfield and a few other Xbox first-party exclusive games are reportedly heading to the PS5. The information comes courtesy of XboxEra, who previously shared details regarding Microsoft's plans to bring games like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves, two of the most beloved Xbox console exclusives, to the Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft being open to bringing their games to other platforms isn't something that's particularly surprising, given that the console manufacturer hasn't had a true exclusive since the Xbox One generation. The most recent game that's a true Xbox exclusive is Halo 5 Guardians, which was released roughly a decade earlier, in 2015.

However, bringing their first-party exclusives to rival console platforms and one of the biggest competitors to Xbox, PlayStation, is something that does feel a tad bit jarring, even if it does make sense why Microsoft would want to do so.

Starfield and other major Xbox first-party exclusives are reportedly headed to PS5

According to XboxEra's anonymous sources, Microsoft is planning to release most of its current lineup of first-party exclusives on rival console platforms. While the rumors of Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves bound for Nintendo Switch and PS5 have persisted for quite some time, the latest addition to this list of games includes Bethesda's new RPG, Starfield.

XboxEra's source mentioned that Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios plan to release Starfield to PlayStation 5 after the release of the planned expansion for the game, Shattered Space. The Shattered Space DLC, apart from a confirmation via Xbox's official blog post, is yet to be formally announced.

The source also stated that the decision to bring first-party Xbox games to the PlayStation has not come without "fierce discussions" over the subject. However, it seems Microsoft and Xbox have ultimately decided to stick to bringing their games to rival platform(s), perhaps in order to push Xbox Game Pass to both Nintendo and PlayStation users.

According to XboxEra, Microsoft will be making a public announcement regarding their strategy later this month. Considering how Xbox's current philosophy leans towards building an ecosystem instead of a robust library of first-party exclusives, the decision to bring Starfield and other Xbox exclusives to PS5 does make sense, especially when you factor in all the new users that will likely subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass.