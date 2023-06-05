“None of our first-party games are full CG trailers”: Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg on Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

With Xbox Games Showcase knocking at the door, the vice president of Xbox Games at Microsoft, Aaron Greenberg, has promised today on Twitter that all footage from first-party titles will be completely in-game/in-engine footage or in-game footage mixed with cinematic. In a market saturated with CGI-filled trailers that drop the ball on release, this promise excites gamers.

Xbox Games Showcase is the annual event showcasing games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass in the future. The XGS will be followed by a Starfield Direct immediately after to provide a deeper look at Bethesda's upcoming space RPG. With only a week left for the showcase, fans and gamers alike are excited to see Team Green's future slate. In response to a fan on Twitter, the VP of Xbox Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, mentioned:

Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U @aarongreenberg @ChitoGamingLive None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers. Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans. @ChitoGamingLive None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers. Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans.

Xbox has not done well during game showcases over the last few years. From underwhelming titles like RedFall and Halo Infinite to CGI trailer announcements of titles like Hellblade II, Perfect Dark, and Fable, gamers have been left disappointed, hoping for improvement.

Recently, PlayStation's Showcase also failed to impress many players. Barring Spider-Man 2's extended gameplay, the event was filled with a slew of first-party live-service titles like Fairgames and Marathon with CGI trailers. As such, having an Xbox Showcase filled with CGI trailers would be disappointing, to say the least.

When are Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct? Date and time for all regions

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct are set for Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 10 am PST. The dates and timings for all regions are as follows:

June 11, 2023

10 am PST

1 pm EST

5 pm GMT

6 pm CET

9 pm GST

11:30 pm IST

June 12, 2023

2 am JST

3 am AEST

Xbox @Xbox

‌

We’re just a week out to the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct! | #XboxShowcase Mark your calendars if you love games 🗓✍️We’re just a week out to the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct! | #Starfield Mark your calendars if you love games 🗓✍️‌We’re just a week out to the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct! | #Starfield #XboxShowcase https://t.co/9I9LPuiTRu

Where to watch Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct?

The Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct will be live on Xbox's YouTube and Twitch on June 11, 2023. The event will start by showcasing upcoming titles from Xbox's internal studios and third-party surprises. As confirmed by Aaron Greenberg, all first-party titles will include in-game/in-engine looks, setting expectations for what to expect from the titles.

The XGS will be followed by Starfield Direct, which promises to present an extended deep dive and gameplay of Bethesda's upcoming space RPG, headed to Xbox and PC later this year.

How long are Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct?

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct are expected to be around two hours long, revealing upcoming titles and showcasing a deep dive at Starfield.

What games will be showcased at the Xbox Games Showcase? All rumors and speculations

Xbox has had an underwhelming few years, to say the least. While smaller titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Minecraft Legends were surprisingly fun and enjoyable, blockbuster promises like Halo Infinite and Redfall have disappointed fans. However, with over 20 studios, Xbox does have some promising titles baking in the oven. Let's look at a few expected to be revealed at the XGS.

Forza Motorsport, Turn 10's iconic sim-racing title, has already promised a look and extended gameplay at Forza Monthly on June 13. Aside from that, Xbox is expected to share details on Halo Infinite Season 4 and perhaps whatever Certain Affinity is working on.

Forza Motorsport @ForzaMotorsport We're excited to confirm your #ForzaMotorsport cover cars - meet the stunning 2023 No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Tune in to the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11th for an up-close look at the cars, and see a full walkthrough of our single… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… We're excited to confirm your #ForzaMotorsport cover cars - meet the stunning 2023 No. 01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Tune in to the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11th for an up-close look at the cars, and see a full walkthrough of our single… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/SkGS7y4Y4c

Xbox is also expected to launch Hellblade II Senua's Saga later this year. While developers have been sharing behind the scene footage of Hellblade II, XGS might be where the game gets a full reveal along with gameplay. Furthermore, Xbox recently teased Fable, hinting at a possible reveal from Playground Games' upcoming reboot.

Overall, Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct promise to be stacked with new reveals and excitement for fans on June 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes