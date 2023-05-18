Steam offers Dead Space Remake trial: Schedule, time limit, and more

Dead Space Remake fans are in for a treat, as Steam recently announced that the 2023 horror title is up for a trial run on the platform. This effectively means that gamers can choose to play over an hour of the game, testing its gameplay, visuals, and how smoothly it runs on their system before committing to purchase it. Developed by Motive Studio and published by Electronic Arts, the 2023 survival horror title is a remake of the 2008 critically acclaimed game of the same name.

Dead Space Remake was released on the current-gen consoles and Windows and received largely positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

How to avail the Dead Space Remake 90-minute trial on Steam?

Players must go to Dead Space's Steam page to avail of the recently announced 90-minute trial. Once there, they will be able to notice a new pop-up above the buying options, stating "Dead Space - Free Trial" and also mentioning how much free time is left in the trial.

The free trial is live (Image via Steam)

One can click the "Play Now" option to install the game and dive in quickly. Steam Demos has been a feature that gamers have been able to enjoy for some time now. The recent trial has left many wondering whether Steam will also introduce similar trials for other games.

As mentioned above, trials allow players to try out the game, its mechanics, how well it is optimized, and more before they purchase it. Given that recent AAA games have had a steep price tag, it will be a pro-consumer move from the platform that will go down well with the community.

Players do need to keep in mind that this is merely speculation at this stage, as Valve has not officially stated anything about trials for other titles moving forward. The currently available trial will last until Monday, May 29.

Furthermore, the game is currently listed at a 20% discount on both Steam and EA for interested players to pick up.

