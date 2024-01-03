"Stop using my thumbnail": YouTuber calls out OpTic TeeP for continuing to use his Call of Duty thumbnail for videos

Call of Duty streamer ChainFeeds has accused OpTic TeeP of stealing and replicating his YouTube thumbnail. In a post on X, the content creator tagged the former professional COD esports player directly and requested him to stop using his thumbnail for his videos. He added that he had already asked him to stop doing so twice.

ChainFeeds provided screenshots as evidence, showing that OpTic TeeP had his face edited on the original thumbnail.

The YouTuber posted:

"Please stop using my thumbnail @TylerTeeP. I've been peaceful but you've continued to use it after I asked you on your stream twice."

"Will get that changed ASAP": OpTic TeeP responds to YouTuber's call-out about COD thumbnail

OpTic TeeP is a former COD esports player. These days, he uploads videos on YouTube and plays battle royale professionally for OpTic Gaming. After being accused and called out for using ChainFeed's thumbnail, he responded to the streamer's X post, which has already gained over 200 comments.

The content creator acknowledged that he had copied the thumbnail and replied that his team would change it right away. ChainFeeds immediately responded to him, asking him not to use his thumbnail in the future and to make sure that the previous videos no longer have it.

The retired COD player once again responded to ChainFeeds' comment, saying:

"Team will get that changed ASAP."

Many fans commented on ChainFeeds' post, which garnered over 1.2 million views and over 1.4k likes. One X user was surprised that it was the OpTic Gaming star who stole the thumbnail.

Another user said the thumbnail should have been more unique, and the benefit of the doubt should have been given to the former COD professional.

Here are some more reactions to the drama:

