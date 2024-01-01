Modern Warfare 3 “FOV glitch” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Modern Warfare 3 community seems to be facing an FOV glitch, which is increasing their Field of View to 200 and sometimes beyond. What makes this one of the more annoying bugs in the shooter is the fact that the error occurs at any time in the middle of a match. Hence, if you are in the middle of a gun battle, the FOV will keep altering and going up to 200 and beyond, making it quite difficult to enjoy the game.

While there are no permanent solutions that you will be able to try for this, there are a few community-found solutions that deal with the error to an extent. Here are some things you can try to work around the “FOV glitch” error in Modern Warfare 3.

How to fix the “FOV glitch” error in Modern Warfare 3

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes that you can try for the FOV glitch in Modern Warfare 3. But here are a few workarounds that you can look into:

1) Set FOV to default

You have likely used a custom FOV for the shooter in order to fit your playstyle. However, many in the community are suggesting that changing the default settings is what is causing the glitch to appear.

Hence, to solve it, you will need to put the FOV on default settings as well. To pull this off, you will need to:

Make your way to the game menu and head to Settings.

Then, head to Graphics and look for the Field of View option. It should be under the View tab on all platforms.

Now select “Show More,” and you will get the option to set the Weapon Field to Default.

Once the changes are made, restart the game and head into a match to see if the error occurs again.

2) Restart the shooter

The Modern Warfare 3 community has stated that restarting the shooter several times seems to have solved the issue for them. So you might want to restart the game a few times after resetting the FOV to its default settings to see if that fixes the glitch.

3) Wait for a hotfix

The best solution for the FOV glitch, however, will be to wait for a hotfix from Sledgehammer Games, which is likely cooking up. With the number of performance issues that the game is facing, the developers will deploy patches to weed out a majority of them.