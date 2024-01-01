Modern Warfare 3 “Tyr Conversion Kit not allowing attachments” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Many Modern Warfare 3 players are struggling to use the Tyr Conversion Kit as it is not allowing them to equip any of the attachments. The community has not been able to find a permanent solution to this problem as of yet. However, there are a few workarounds you can try to get the Tyr Conversion Kit starts working properly.

If you are getting the “Tyr Conversion Kit not allowing attachments” error in Modern Warfare 3, take a look at the following possible fixes.

How to fix the “Tyr Conversion Kit not allowing attachments” error in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

Here are a few suggestions to help you overcome the “Tyr Conversion Kit not allowing attachments” error in Modern Warfare 3:

1) Restart the shooter a couple of times

Restarting the Call of Duty title a few times seems to have fixed the Tyr Conversion Kit error for some players in the community. Hence, one of the first things you need to do is restart the game and check if that solves the issue.

2) Scan and fix files

Both Steam and Battle.net players will be able to scan and fix corrupt files in the Modern Warfare 3 installation directory by selecting the game in their respective clients and then going for the “Scan and fix" file options.

Battle.net players will find the option by clicking on the Cog icon beside the game. Steam users will need to head to Library, select the game, choose Properties, and finally enter the Local Files.

3) Update GPU drivers

Updating your Graphics Drivers can help solve a majority of the performance issues that the shooter is facing at the moment. Irrespective of the card you are using, you will be able to download both Nvidia and AMD desktop applications. They will automatically look for and install the latest version of your GPU driver.

Alternatively, you can do this manually by visiting the official website and downloading the new version.

Nvidia users can click here.

AMD users can follow this link.

Expand Tweet

4) Re-install the game

Re-installing Modern Warfare 3 is likely going to fix a fair number of performance issues. So if the above steps do not help, you can try uninstalling and re-installing the game from the client you are playing it on.

5) Wait for an update

Ultimately, the permanent fix for the “Tyr Conversion Kit not allowing attachments” error will be delivered by the developer through a patch. With the number of performance issues that Modern Warfare 3 is facing at the moment, Sledgehammer Games is likely to introduce multiple patches fairly soon.