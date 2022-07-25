Stray surpasses God of War as the best-rated PC game of 2022 on Steam thus far

Coming from BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive, Stray was one of the most anticipated titles ahead of its release and the most wishlisted game on Steam. Upon launch, the game was met with positive reviews from players and critics alike, with praise being heaped on the game's world design, ambiance, cyberpunk esthetic, and background score.

Now it turns out that Stray has become the best-rated PC game of 2022 available on the Steam platform in the week since its release. This is excellent news for the indie title, which is BlueTwelve's debut game. The game also broke Annapurna Interactive's record for concurrent Steam players, peaking at over 62,000 players.

Stray holds the title of the best user-rated PC game of 2022 on Steam at the moment

According to Steam250's 'Best of 2022' list, Stray has clinched the top spot and currently has an 8.61 rating based on 42,655 votes. The indie game dethroned God of War (2018), which is rated at 8.56 based on 53,101 votes.

The top 10 titles on the list are as follows:

Stray

God of War

PowerWash Simulator

Teardown

Dorfromantik

Neon White

The Looker

Wobbledogs

The Planet Crafter

Raft

Furthermore, on the all-time list on Steam250, BlueTwelve Studio's title sits at rank 49, with a long road ahead of it to even reach the top 10. The list is topped by Portal 2, followed by Terraria and Stardew Valley. Irrespective of that, the developers will surely be excited by the fact that their game has captured the hearts and imaginations of countless players.

Social media is filled with various kinds of posts regarding the game, including players sharing screenshots of their playthrough, their pets' reactions upon seeing the protagonist while they play the game, and more. There's even a Twitter account collating all these reactions under one handle for everyone to enjoy.

Players have also been quick to create mods for the cat game. While most of these focus on cosmetic changes, including the feline protagonist's color and various accessories, some of them are more practical and helpful, like the Muted Buttons and the Dualshock 4 buttons mods.

In Stray, players follow a lovable ginger cat on its journey of getting back to its cat family. To do so, the feline protagonist travels through the Kowloon Walled City-inspired world of the game. Although bereft of human beings, the place is inhabited by all kinds of humanoid robots with their own unique personalities and mannerisms.

The developers have done a stellar job at creating a realistic rendition of their protagonist and the world that players leap, purr and meow in. Sportskeeda's review of the same awarded it a 9 out of 10, mentioning that the title indulges in what makes cats cats and does so unapologetically.

