Street Fighter 6 server downtime today (June 9): Emergency maintenance schedule for network stability

Street Fighter 6 servers are currently offline, and players will not be able to enjoy the game as Capcom and Capcom have temporarily taken the servers down for emergency maintenance. The servers seem to have been facing a fair bit of issues with connectivity recently, which is why they have decided to opt-in for emergency maintenance for them.

Street Fighter 6 players: in order to restore stability to the network environment, we will be performing emergency server maintenance for about one hour starting at PDT 6/9 1am / BST 9 June 09:00. As always, thank you for your patience and please stay tuned for further updates.

The servers for all the regions have been made temporarily unavailable today, June 9, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT/ 9:00 AM BST,

They are expected to be down for approximately one hour, however, the downtime can extend even more based on how well the maintenance period goes. Hence, if the servers for the fighter are not back up by 2:00 AM PDT/ 10:00 AM BST, then it’s likely that there have been issues and players will have to wait for a fair bit for them to come back online.

When are the Street Fighter 6 servers coming back online?

We are aware of the server difficulties you may be experiencing and are currently investigating the issue. Once we have more information, we'll be sure to share an update with you. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

As mentioned, the developers have confirmed that the downtime will be for approximately an hour and are expected to come back online at 2:00 AM PDT/ 10:00 AM BST. However, the Street Fighter 6 servers can remain offline for an extended period if there are issues with the maintenance process.

The title seems to have been facing a fair bit of issue with connectivity for many players, which the developers have addressed in a recent tweet, where they stated,

"We are aware of the server difficulties you may be experiencing and are currently investigating the issue. Once we have more information, we’ll be sure to share an update with you. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

When talking about the server downtime status, Capcom stated,

"in order to restore stability to the network environment, we will be performing emergency server maintenance for about one hour starting at PDT 6/9 1am, BST 9 June 09:00. As always, thank you for your patience and please stay tuned for further updates."

Hopefully, the servers will be up in the mentioned time, and players will once again be able to log back into Street Fighter 6.

