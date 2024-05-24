Stumble Guys introduces a new feature called "Time Trials"

Time Trials is a brand-new, thrilling feature added with the latest update in Stumble Guys, elevating the rivalry and excitement of gaming. With the addition of the Friend Leaderboard, which keeps track of and shows the top times in Race Maps, players may now compete against their friends. After every run, personal records are highlighted, and a redesigned settings menu provides adjustable choices for improved gameplay.

Furthermore, custom parties can engage in strategic planning even if they preserve confidential data and have no impact on leaderboard rankings. Stumble Guys now has much more fun and challenges thanks to this upgrade.

A new feature called "Time Trials" has been added by Stumble Guys

A new Friend Leaderboard has been added to the update, which keeps track of and shows your best times and those of your friends in every game mode—except custom parties, which are covered in more depth below.

With every run, you may use this function to compare your performance to that of your friends, which encourages competition as you aim for the top rank. Seasonally, the Friend Leaderboard resets to keep the competition interesting and lively.

The Time Trials feature will automatically record your times when playing Race Maps and put you on the Leaderboard to compete with your friends. After each run, you'll be notified if you surpass a friend's or personal record, improving your standing on the Leaderboard.

Custom parties and Time Trials

The way Time Trials work in custom parties is a little different. Although your times are recorded, they are kept only for your use and have no bearing on where you are in the Friend Leaderboard. You can use this private record-keeping to improve your tactics or just to take pleasure in the excitement of intra-group rivalry. It's the ideal method to hone your runs without affecting your ranks in public.

After every Race Level, players' records—including any newly established records—are shown. This feature makes sure you can monitor your development and see how you get better over time.

Updated settings menu

The updated settings menu in Stumble Guys has been reorganized into categories to facilitate navigation. You can turn on or off the Time Trials screen timer using the "Interface" category.

Your record will always be stored and shown on the Leaderboard if your time is good enough to rank, regardless of whether the timer is visible or not. This adaptability enables you to personalize your gaming experience.

"Show Race Time - Elimination" is a new setting available to content creators and participants in community challenges. When used, this feature adds a fun and interesting touch to your content without tracking competition by displaying an in-game countdown during elimination levels.

Elimination Maps aren't meant to be used for personal or friend records; instead, they're meant to improve enjoyment and content creation.

