Stumble Guys update 0.71 patch notes: New map, cosmetics, and more

The latest Stumble Guys update 0.71 patch notes include the new Laser Dash Legendary map which is an exciting addition to the turmoil. A flurry of unique laser obstacles awaits players as they make their way through Block Dash and Legendary Block Dash waves. This map provides an exciting experience for up to 32 people with its strategic gameplay and increasing difficulty.

This patch also includes abundant new cosmetics alongside the map, such as emotes, footsteps, and various colorful Stumblers.

Stumble Guys update 0.71 patch notes include new map and cosmetics

Here are the official Stumble Guys update 0.71 patch notes, as presented by the game's developers:

New map in Stumble Guys update 0.71 patch notes

Laser Dash Legendary

Laser Dash Legendary is the second Level of this type that we are implementing in the game. As the name suggests, it is based on Laser Dash.

In this Level, players will face Block Dash and Legendary Block Dash waves and encounter a new variety of unique laser waves. Simultaneously, moving lasers will spawn throughout the gameplay area, making it increasingly difficult to find a safe spot.

As time progresses, so does the difficulty. The number of lasers increases incrementally. Initially, orange lasers (the standard type) appear on the ground. First, the green lasers (the slowest) on the sides begin to move, and finally, the blue lasers on the sides (which are the fastest) come into play. At the last minute, two green lasers will appear on the ground as the final challenge.

The map can accommodate 32 players, but it is particularly recommended for 16 or 8 players (in the 2nd and 3rd rounds).

Cosmetics in Stumble Guys update 0.71 patch notes

Emotes:

Patriotic Call

Footsteps:

Equalizer

Black Magic

Talon Steps

Poked Dolls

Bird Poop

Stumblers:

The Pulse

Neon Punk

Neon Blade

Bald Eagle

Headbanger Twins

Buck Burner

Ben Lightweight

Mecha Patriot

Gemini

Voodoo Doll

Dark Future

Possessed

Mystic Mojo

Belly Dancer

Ghost Racer

Taunt Animations:

Thinker

Bubble Pipe

Broken Weight

Rainbow Puke

Victory Animations:

Power Snatch

Ad Dystopia

Poke the Doll

Tambourine

Bug fixes in Stumble Guys update 0.71 patch notes

Fixed an issue where users were unable to log in with the same 'Scopely ID' on multiple devices.

Addressed a problem in 'Block Dash Teams' where the Level could break in the 3rd round of a Custom Party if 'Block Dash' was set as the 2nd round.

Corrected the loss of functionality in 'Class abilities' during their first use on the 'Behold The Gold' Level.

Fixed a recurring issue where bots’ artificial intelligence in the 'SkyRocket Royale' Level failed to attack opponents.

Fixed a WebGL error when attempting to log in with Scopely ID.

Fixed an issue where the party host could lose their status after rejoining a party when someone else rejoined first.

Addressed a bug causing an 'Error' prompt when creating a Custom Party with less than 3 rounds.

Corrected issues with the display of text and User Interface elements across various menus and screens, improving clarity and user interaction.

Fixed a range of minor bugs affecting game settings, display of rewards, and interactive elements behavior across various Levels and gameplay modes.

That's it for the official Stumble Guys update 0.71 patch notes.