"Sub-human scum" - Twitch streamer calls xQc and other content creators joining Kick "straight up evil"

Australian Twitch streamer Mathil "Mathil1" (363K followers) had some strong words for fellow streamer Felix "xQc" and his colleagues at Kick, the Trainwreckstv-backed platform. Mathil was speaking to another Australian streamer, Quin69, at the time and made it clear he was not a big fan of the newly launched Kick.

When questioned about his views on the platform, the Twitch streamer expressed harsh critique, stating that all its streamers, including xQc, are evil individuals. He exclaimed:

"Every single one of those people are sub-human scum"

Twitch streamer Mathil1 chastises xQc and co. for their Kick deals

Although relatively new to the streaming scene, Kick has already gained significant notoriety. The primary point of the argument revolves around the fact that the platform is co-owned by Stake.com, a gambling company.

Furthermore, there have been instances of certain streamers exhibiting problematic behavior on stream, which has often gone unpunished from Kick.

Twitch streamer Mathil1 is the latest critic of the platform and their latest recruitment (xQc). He said:

"Straight up evil at this point as far as I'm concerned. I know you (Quin69) love xQc and you think of him as a role model or some sh*t, right? But nah, I think he's just one of the worst things to happen to streaming. There it is."

(Timestamp: 08:09:03)

When pointed out that xQc may not have a complete understanding of his impact, Mathil1 responded:

"He does understand. He's just missing that part of the heart that cares about him. That's all."

Here's what the community said

The Twitch streamer's unfiltered criticism of xQc and other Kick streamers was swiftly clipped and shared on the widely followed r/LivestreamFail subreddit. As of the time of writing, the post has already amassed over 300 comments. Here are some notable ones:

Mathil1's rant regarding xQc is the only time a streamer has voiced opposition to Kick. Just this month (June), Imane "Pokimane" used her stream to express her thoughts about the platform. She explicitly mentioned that she would never associate with Kick due to her strong moral and ethical principles.

Naturally, xQc responded strongly to Pokimane's comments, highlighting that Amazon, the parent company of Twitch, has also been involved in betting deals.

