"Sucks and sorry, guys": CohhCarnage posts about Twitch subscriptions expiring and viewers losing out on channel streaks

Popular Twitch streamer Ben "CohhCarnage" has posted on X to direct the attention of his followers to the fact that some of his regular viewers have lost their subscription streaks because the sub did not auto-renew. While many seem to be in the dark about the issue, it seems that manual renewal is mandatory for certain people because of the recent hike in the price of subs in certain countries.

For those who are unaware, Twitch announced back in February 2024 that countries such as Canada, the UK, Australia, and Turkey would see an increase in the price of subscriptions. Regardless, Ben took to X and replied to a post claiming that he has gotten 50+ emails about renewing channel subscriptions.

CohhCarnage urged his followers to take note of the issue, stating that many of his long-time subscribers had reached out to him about how their subscriptions to his channel had been canceled:

"Something is happening and I'm not sure what it is. I'm getting tons (50+ at this point) long-time regulars (10+ years in some cases) telling me they got an email out of nowhere saying their sub is canceled. If you don't resub ASAP, you can lose your streak. Sucks and sorry, guys."

Channel streaks are an integral part of Twitch's community-building aspect, as regular fans could show off their support for their favorite creators by automatically resubscribing to their channel. Considering sub-revenue is one of the main ways streamers earn their living, it allows creators to identify and track long-time viewers.

Over time, fans can rack up very long streaks to their favorite streamer's channel, streaks that can last for years and years. As a veteran content creator, CohhCarnage naturally has several such regular viewers who now seem to have lost their channel streak because the subscription did not auto-renew.

While it has not been confirmed, the influx of emails to CohhCarnage falls at a time that indicates the reason they did not auto-renew was that Twitch recently changed the cost of subscriptions in certain countries. As per their announcement in February, the new pricing went live on March 28, which means people may have lost out on their subscriptions for April, thus losing their streaks.