"That's messed up": Community reacts to Twitch increasing subscription prices in the UK, Australia, Canada, and Turkey

Twitch has announced revised subscription rates for certain countries, and the streaming community is divided by the changes. Last month, the Amazon-owned company revealed changes to Prime Subscription splits, which was welcomed by the users, but the recent hike in tier 1 subs in the UK, Australia, Canada, and Turkey has received some resistance from fans.

After the official Twitch Support account posted on X about the upcoming revisions, many creators and regular viewers have expressed their views, with some showcasing outrage at the apparent change. One X user noted the increase in the subscription price for Canadians by breaking down the exchange rates, stating:

"Current exchange rate for $5USD to CAD is $6.76 and you're making it $8CAD? That's messed up."

Others have noted that this might deal a significant blow to the number of paid subs.

Twitch to hike subscription price in Canada, UK, Turkey and Australia: Everything we know

According to a blog post dated February 20, 2024, the purple platform will be revising the rates of subscribing to Twitch channels in a couple of countries. This comes months after the CEO revealed that the live-streaming service was not profitable.

According to the press release, the increase in prices is supposed to help content creators keep making content with the "rising costs." Noting that the subscription price had not seen an increase since its inception, a relevant part of the announcement reads:

"We have not increased channel sub prices since their inception, and many markets saw reduced prices in 2021. This year we are updating prices in several countries to help streamer revenue keep pace with rising costs and reflect local currency fluctuations."

Twitch has explained that the new pricing will directly benefit streamers as their percentage of earnings will net more revenue per subscription from these countries.

Regardless, the new pricing is slated to go live from March 28, with the tier one subscription rates for Canada, Australia, and the UK seeing 1 whole dollar (or pound) increase. Here is a side-by-side comparison of the current and newly announced costs:

Old (Current) Price New Price (From March 28) Canada C$6.99 C$7.99 Australia A$7.99 A$8.99 United Kingdom £3.99 £4.99

The Tier 2 and Tier 3 subscription prices have not been changed for the aforementioned countries. However, for Turkey, the cost of each tier is going up quite significantly.

Old (Current) Price New Price (From March 28) Tier 1 TRY9.90 TRY43.90 Tier 2 TRY19.99 TRY87.90 Tier 3 TRY49.99 TRY215.90

Readers should note that the auto-renew subscriptions will automatically start charging the updated prices from March 28. The decision has prompted some to speak out against the changes on social media. Here are some of the reactions from X.

A significant backlash for the increase in pricing has caused a lot of concern among the community about whether their country will also see a similar change in the future.